Mardaani 3 OTT Release Confirmed: Netflix Bags Streaming Rights for Rani Mukerji’s Action Thriller

The much-awaited action thriller Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji, has officially locked its OTT destination. After completing its theatrical run, the third instalment of the popular franchise will stream exclusively on Netflix, marking another major collaboration between Yash Raj Films (YRF) and the global streaming giant.

Mardaani 3 Theatrical and OTT Release Dates

Rani Mukerji returns as fearless police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3, which is set for a nationwide theatrical release later this month.

Mardaani 3 Release Details

Category Information Film Title Mardaani 3 Theatrical Release Date January 30, 2026 OTT Release Date March 27, 2026 Streaming Platform Netflix Director Abhiraj Minawala Producer Yash Raj Films Lead Cast Rani Mukerji, Mallika Prasad, Janki Bodiwala

The film will follow an eight-week theatrical window, adhering to the industry-standard 56-day exclusivity period before its digital premiere.

When Will Mardaani 3 Stream on Netflix?

According to official confirmation, Mardaani 3 will begin streaming on Netflix at midnight on March 27, 2026. The platform has secured global digital rights, allowing subscribers worldwide to watch the film after its cinema run concludes.

This release strategy ensures that the film maximizes box office revenue while also benefiting from Netflix’s massive global reach.

Why the Eight-Week Theatrical Window Matters

Industry experts believe the eight-week gap between theatrical and OTT releases is crucial to maintaining a balance between cinema revenues and OTT partnerships. Big-ticket films like Mardaani 3 rely on theatrical footfall, while streaming platforms offer long-term viewership and international exposure once the exclusivity window ends.

YRF continues to follow this windowing model to protect the cinema business while strengthening its OTT footprint.

Mardaani 3 Plot: Darker, Grittier, and More Intense

Mardaani 3 is officially described as the darkest and most brutal chapter in the franchise so far. Rani Mukerji reprises her role as Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy, a relentless and morally uncompromising cop.

In this instalment, Roy investigates:

A powerful beggar mafia

A series of kidnappings involving young girls

A high-stakes race against time to dismantle a deeply rooted criminal network

The film introduces a chilling new antagonist, “Amma”, played by Mallika Prasad, who leads the criminal organisation and challenges Roy both physically and psychologically.

Director, Writer, and Creative Team Behind Mardaani 3

Mardaani 3 is directed by Abhiraj Minawala, who previously worked as an assistant director on major YRF blockbusters such as Sultan and Tiger 3. The script is penned by Aayush Gupta, best known for the acclaimed series The Railway Men.

The film is produced under the supervision of Aditya Chopra, ensuring the franchise retains its trademark gritty realism and socially relevant themes.

Yash Raj Films and Netflix Partnership Explained

Netflix has become the digital home for YRF’s action-driven franchises, including:

The Dhoom trilogy

The earlier Mardaani films

This long-term collaboration positions Netflix as the go-to platform for YRF’s legacy titles and future tentpole releases, including Mardaani 3.

Rani Mukerji on the Mardaani Franchise

During promotional events, Rani Mukerji emphasised that Mardaani is more than a commercial franchise. According to her, the series reflects the harsh realities faced by women and aims to spotlight uncomfortable but necessary social issues through mainstream cinema.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Expectations

Trade analysts are predicting strong box office performance for Mardaani 3, driven by:

The franchise’s loyal fanbase

Positive reception to the first two films

Growing anticipation for a darker, more intense storyline

The January 30 release date positions the film well for sustained theatrical earnings before its Netflix debut.

