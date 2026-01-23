Mario OTT Release: Where to Watch Hebah Patel’s Telugu Crime Thriller Online

The Telugu crime thriller Mario, starring Hebah Patel in the lead role, has officially made its OTT debut following an underwhelming theatrical run. Despite failing to make an impact at the box office, the film has now found a new lease of life on digital platforms, where it may attract audiences looking for unconventional crime dramas.

Advertisment

Where to Stream Mario Online

As previously reported by OTT industry trackers, the digital streaming rights of Mario were acquired by Aha. The film premiered on the platform on January 23, 2026, and is now available for streaming exclusively on Aha. Viewers can also access the film via OTTplay Premium, which aggregates multiple OTT services.

Mario OTT Release Date and Platform Details

OTT Platform: Aha

OTT Release Date: January 23, 2026

Language: Telugu

The OTT release comes nearly a month after the film’s theatrical debut, allowing the crime thriller to reach a broader audience beyond cinemas.

Box Office Performance and Theatrical Reception

Mario was released in theatres on December 20 but failed to gain traction due to limited promotions and minimal awareness among audiences. Made on a modest budget, the film struggled commercially, though a small section of viewers appreciated its unconventional storytelling and comic undertones.

Thanks to a profitable OTT deal, the makers reportedly managed to offset losses incurred during the theatrical run.

Storyline: A Crime Thriller with a Quirky Twist

Directed by Kalyanji Gogana, Mario revolves around a popular film actress played by Hebah Patel. Her life spirals into danger after she is drugged and subsequently blackmailed into distributing narcotics within the film industry.

Cornered and desperate, she turns to a close friend who owns a quirky car named Mario, which possesses unusual abilities. The narrative follows her attempt to escape this dangerous trap and reclaim control of her life, blending crime, suspense, and eccentric elements.

Hebah Patel’s Role and Physical Transformation

Hebah Patel’s performance drew attention even before the film’s release, largely due to her notable physical transformation. Known earlier for a fuller appearance, the actress underwent a significant makeover for Mario, presenting a refreshed and stylish look that impressed many viewers and became one of the film’s talking points.

Performances and Standout Elements

One of the strongest aspects of Mario is the performance of Rakendu Mouli, who plays the main antagonist. Widely known as a dialogue writer and lyricist, his turn as the villain received positive feedback and is considered a major highlight of the film.

The film’s mix of crime, dark humour, and unconventional narrative gives it a distinctive tone, even if it did not resonate with mainstream theatrical audiences.

Will Mario Find Success on OTT?

With Aha increasingly focusing on low-budget thrillers and experimental content, Mario aligns well with the platform’s content strategy. Now that it is available on OTT, the film stands a better chance of reaching viewers who enjoy quirky crime thrillers with bold themes.

Whether it gains long-term traction on streaming remains to be seen, but its digital release offers a second chance for discovery.

Also Read:

Baby Girl OTT Rights: Where to Watch Nivin Pauly’s Malayalam Thriller After Theatrical Release

Tere Ishk Mein OTT Release: Where to Stream Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Romantic Drama Online