Baby Girl OTT Rights: Where to Watch Nivin Pauly’s Malayalam Thriller After Theatrical Release

The Malayalam thriller Baby Girl, starring Nivin Pauly, has officially hit theatres on January 23, 2026, marking one of the actor’s most anticipated releases in the genre. As the film begins its box office journey, audiences are already eager to know when and where it will be available for streaming. Here’s everything currently known about Baby Girl’s OTT rights, expected digital release timeline, and key film details.

Baby Girl Theatrical Release Details

Baby Girl opened in cinemas worldwide today, with shows starting across major theatre chains. Directed by Arun Varma, the film features a screenplay written by the acclaimed duo Bobby–Sanjay and is produced by Listin Stephen. The project has generated strong pre-release buzz due to its intense premise and Nivin Pauly’s return to a gripping thriller format.

Baby Girl OTT Rights: Which Platform Has Acquired Them?

Ahead of the theatrical release, producer Listin Stephen confirmed during a press interaction that the OTT rights for Baby Girl were sold prior to release. According to industry reports, SonyLIV has acquired the digital streaming rights.

However, it is important to note that no official confirmation has yet been issued by either the film’s makers or SonyLIV. Until a formal announcement is made, the platform association remains industry-reported rather than officially declared.

Expected OTT Release Date for Baby Girl

As of now, the makers have not announced an official OTT release date. Typically, Malayalam films arrive on streaming platforms four to eight weeks after their theatrical debut, depending on box office performance and contractual agreements.

Since Baby Girl was released in theatres on January 23, 2026, viewers can expect its digital premiere only after the completion of its initial cinema run. An official update regarding the streaming date is expected in the coming weeks.

Baby Girl Cast and Story Overview

Apart from Nivin Pauly in the lead role, Baby Girl features:

Lijomol Jose

Sangeeth Prathap

Abhimanyu Thilakan

The film revolves around a high-pressure situation shaped by emotional conflict and morally complex decisions. According to the makers, the narrative unfolds in tense circumstances where characters are pushed to their limits, making it a psychological thriller driven by human vulnerability and urgency.

Technical Crew and Production Details

Baby Girl boasts a strong technical team:

Music Director: Sam C S

Cinematography: Faiz Siddik

Editing: Shyjith Kumaran

Action Choreography: Vicky

Sound Mixing: Fazal A Backar

Sound Design: Sync Cinema

Production Design: Anees Nadodi

Colour Grading: Shanmuga Pandian M

These elements collectively contribute to the film’s intense atmosphere and polished visual treatment.

Current Status: Theatrical Exclusive for Now

At present, Baby Girl remains an exclusive theatrical release. While SonyLIV is widely reported to be the digital partner, audiences are advised to wait for an official OTT announcement for confirmed streaming details.

Babygirl OTT Release in India: Where to Stream Nicole Kidman’s Erotic Thriller

It is important not to confuse Nivin Pauly’s Baby Girl with Babygirl, the English-language erotic thriller directed by Halina Reijn. Despite the similar titles, the two films are entirely unrelated.

Where to Watch Babygirl in India

Babygirl (2024) is now streaming on Prime Video India. After completing its theatrical run and a premium rental window, the film is available to Indian viewers as part of a regular Prime Video subscription.

About Babygirl: Cast, Plot, and Reception

Written, produced, and directed by Halina Reijn, Babygirl stars:

Nicole Kidman

Harris Dickinson

Sophie Wilde

Antonio Banderas

The film follows Romy, a powerful CEO whose controlled life begins to unravel after she enters a relationship with her much younger intern. The story explores themes of desire, power, gender norms, and age dynamics in modern relationships.

Festival Success and Box Office Performance

Babygirl premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2024, where Nicole Kidman won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress. The film was later released theatrically by A24 and went on to earn $64.4 million worldwide against a modest budget of $20 million. It was also featured in the National Board of Review’s Top Ten Films of 2024.

Nivin Pauly’s Baby Girl (Malayalam, 2026):

Theatrical release ongoing; OTT rights reportedly with SonyLIV; streaming date yet to be announced.

Babygirl (English, 2024):

Now streaming on Prime Video India.

As Baby Girl continues its theatrical run, official confirmation regarding its OTT debut is expected soon. Until then, cinema remains the only place to experience Nivin Pauly’s latest thriller.

