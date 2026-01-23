Tere Ishk Mein OTT Release: Where to Stream Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Romantic Drama Online

After a successful theatrical run, Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, has officially made its OTT debut. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the emotionally intense love story is now available for streaming, giving audiences another chance to experience its powerful narrative of love, betrayal, and redemption.

Tere Ishk Mein Now Streaming on Netflix

Nearly two months after its theatrical release, Tere Ishk Mein has premiered on Netflix. The film, which was released in cinemas on November 28, is now accessible to viewers who missed watching it on the big screen or wish to revisit the story from home.

Netflix is offering the film in multiple audio languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, making it available to a wider audience across regions.

Film Overview: A Tale of Love, Betrayal, and Emotional Turmoil

Tere Ishk Mein is a romantic drama set in Delhi, revolving around the character Shankar, whose life takes a painful turn after betrayal in love. The story explores how intense affection transforms into anger, grief, and inner conflict, while also touching upon themes of fate, unresolved pasts, and unexpected reunions.

The film blends passion and heartbreak, appealing to fans of emotionally driven love stories with dramatic depth.

Performances and Cast Details

Dhanush delivers a powerful performance as Shankar, portraying a wide emotional spectrum with intensity and vulnerability. Kriti Sanon plays Mukti, his love interest, bringing emotional balance to the narrative.

The supporting cast includes:

Prakash Raj

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Sushil Dhahiya

Jaya Bhattacharya

Each actor plays a pivotal role in shaping the emotional layers of the story.

Aanand L. Rai and Dhanush’s Third Collaboration

Tere Ishk Mein marks the third collaboration between Aanand L. Rai and Dhanush, following their earlier films Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re. The director-actor duo is known for crafting emotionally complex characters and unconventional love stories, and this film continues that tradition.

Box Office Performance

The film enjoyed a decent box office run, collecting approximately Rs 116.71 crore (India net), according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Its performance reflects sustained audience interest, especially among fans of romantic dramas.

Why Tere Ishk Mein Is Worth Streaming

With strong performances, emotionally charged storytelling, and a familiar yet intense romantic arc, Tere Ishk Mein stands out as a compelling weekend watch. Its availability on Netflix allows viewers to experience the film’s emotional depth in the comfort of their homes.

