Mark (2025): Release Date, Trailer, Plot, Cast, and OTT Details of Kiccha Sudeep’s Cop Thriller

Mark is an upcoming Kannada cop thriller starring Kiccha Sudeep in the role of Ajay Markandayya, a suspended senior police officer drawn into a politically charged investigation.

PratidinTime News Desk
Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep is set to return to the big screen with Mark, a high-octane cop thriller directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa. The film marks Sudeep’s first theatrical release of 2025 and reunites him with the director of Max, which emerged as a hit last year. Positioned as a major year-end release for Kannada cinema, Mark promises intense drama, action, and an emotionally charged narrative.

Mark 2025 Theatrical Release Date and Languages

Mark is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 25, 2025, capitalising on the Christmas holiday window. The film has been granted a U/A certificate by the censor board and has a runtime of 2 hours and 25 minutes.

The makers have confirmed a pan-Indian release, with the film arriving simultaneously in:

  • Kannada

  • Tamil

  • Telugu

  • Malayalam

  • Hindi

In Karnataka, Mark will open with early morning 6 am special shows on the release day.

Mark Trailer Overview and Storyline

The official trailer of Mark, released on December 7, offers a glimpse into a gritty and emotionally layered police drama. Kiccha Sudeep plays Ajay Markandayya, a senior police officer of SP rank who finds himself under suspension.

The trailer hints that his suspension is orchestrated by a corrupt politician, setting the stage for a power struggle between law enforcement and political influence. Alongside clearing his name, Mark is also involved in investigating a disturbing case involving the kidnapping and murder of children—a crime that holds a deeply personal connection for him.

The narrative blends political conflict, personal trauma, and a high-stakes criminal investigation, positioning Mark as a serious and intense cop thriller rather than a conventional commercial entertainer.

Mark Cast and Crew Details

Mark is thesecond directorial venture of Vijay Kartikeyaa. The technical team includes:

  • Cinematography: Shekar Chandru

  • Music: Ajaneesh B. Loknath

The film features a large ensemble cast, bringing together actors from multiple industries:

  • Kiccha Sudeep

  • Yogi Babu

  • Naveen Chandra

  • Vikranth

  • Guru Somasundaram

  • Dragon Manju

  • Roshni Prakash

  • Gopalkrishna Deshpande

  • Archana Kottige

  • Dev Gill

  • Arul Dass

  • GM Kumar

  • Krishnapriya

  • Deepshika

  • Mahantesh Hiremath

  • Pratap Narayan

  • Shine Tom Chacko

The diverse cast indicates multiple intersecting character arcs that add depth to the central investigation.

Production Timeline and Filming Details

Mark went on floors on July 7, 2025, just days after Kiccha Sudeep officially announced its release date. The film was shot over 107 days across multiple locations, with production wrapping up in the first week of November 2025.

Mark OTT Partner: What We Know So Far

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the OTT or satellite rights for Mark. However, industry speculation is strong due to two key factors:

  • Kiccha Sudeep’s previous two films streamed on Zee5

  • The film is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, whose recent projects have largely premiered on Amazon Prime Video

An official announcement regarding the digital streaming platform is expected after the theatrical release.

Why Mark Is One of the Most Awaited Kannada Films of 2025

  • Kiccha Sudeep in a grounded, intense police role

  • Reunion with director Vijay Kartikeyaa after Max

  • Dark crime narrative with political undertones

  • Multi-language pan-India release

  • Strong technical team and ensemble cast

With its Christmas release, pan-India appeal, and a serious crime-driven storyline, Mark is shaping up to be a major theatrical event for Kannada cinema in 2025. Fans of Kiccha Sudeep and gritty cop dramas can expect a tightly packed thriller when the film hits theatres on December 25, 2025.

