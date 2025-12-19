Mark (2025): Release Date, Trailer, Plot, Cast, and OTT Details of Kiccha Sudeep’s Cop Thriller

Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep is set to return to the big screen with Mark, a high-octane cop thriller directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa. The film marks Sudeep’s first theatrical release of 2025 and reunites him with the director of Max, which emerged as a hit last year. Positioned as a major year-end release for Kannada cinema, Mark promises intense drama, action, and an emotionally charged narrative.
Mark 2025 Theatrical Release Date and Languages
Mark is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 25, 2025, capitalising on the Christmas holiday window. The film has been granted a U/A certificate by the censor board and has a runtime of 2 hours and 25 minutes.
The makers have confirmed a pan-Indian release, with the film arriving simultaneously in:
Kannada
Tamil
Telugu
Malayalam
Hindi
In Karnataka, Mark will open with early morning 6 am special shows on the release day.
Mark Trailer Overview and Storyline
The official trailer of Mark, released on December 7, offers a glimpse into a gritty and emotionally layered police drama. Kiccha Sudeep plays Ajay Markandayya, a senior police officer of SP rank who finds himself under suspension.
The trailer hints that his suspension is orchestrated by a corrupt politician, setting the stage for a power struggle between law enforcement and political influence. Alongside clearing his name, Mark is also involved in investigating a disturbing case involving the kidnapping and murder of children—a crime that holds a deeply personal connection for him.
The narrative blends political conflict, personal trauma, and a high-stakes criminal investigation, positioning Mark as a serious and intense cop thriller rather than a conventional commercial entertainer.
Mark Cast and Crew Details
Mark is thesecond directorial venture of Vijay Kartikeyaa. The technical team includes:
Cinematography: Shekar Chandru
Music: Ajaneesh B. Loknath
The film features a large ensemble cast, bringing together actors from multiple industries:
Kiccha Sudeep
Yogi Babu
Naveen Chandra
Vikranth
Guru Somasundaram
Dragon Manju
Roshni Prakash
Gopalkrishna Deshpande
Archana Kottige
Dev Gill
Arul Dass
GM Kumar
Krishnapriya
Deepshika
Mahantesh Hiremath
Pratap Narayan
Shine Tom Chacko
The diverse cast indicates multiple intersecting character arcs that add depth to the central investigation.
Production Timeline and Filming Details
Mark went on floors on July 7, 2025, just days after Kiccha Sudeep officially announced its release date. The film was shot over 107 days across multiple locations, with production wrapping up in the first week of November 2025.
Mark OTT Partner: What We Know So Far
As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the OTT or satellite rights for Mark. However, industry speculation is strong due to two key factors:
Kiccha Sudeep’s previous two films streamed on Zee5
The film is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, whose recent projects have largely premiered on Amazon Prime Video
An official announcement regarding the digital streaming platform is expected after the theatrical release.
Why Mark Is One of the Most Awaited Kannada Films of 2025
Kiccha Sudeep in a grounded, intense police role
Reunion with director Vijay Kartikeyaa after Max
Dark crime narrative with political undertones
Multi-language pan-India release
Strong technical team and ensemble cast
With its Christmas release, pan-India appeal, and a serious crime-driven storyline, Mark is shaping up to be a major theatrical event for Kannada cinema in 2025. Fans of Kiccha Sudeep and gritty cop dramas can expect a tightly packed thriller when the film hits theatres on December 25, 2025.
