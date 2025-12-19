FA9LA Rapper Flipperachi Opens Up on Life After Dhurandhar Made His Song a Global Sensation

Bahraini rapper Flipperachi has found himself at the centre of an unexpected global spotlight after his track FA9LA went viral following its feature in the Bollywood film Dhurandhar. What began as an independent Arabic hip-hop release has now transformed into a cross-cultural phenomenon, largely driven by Akshaye Khanna’s viral dance moment in the film.

Advertisment

Speaking about the sudden surge in popularity, Flipperachi admitted that the scale of the song’s success took him completely by surprise.

How FA9LA Became Viral After Dhurandhar

The turning point for FA9LA came when Dhurandhar incorporated the track into a key sequence featuring Akshaye Khanna. According to Flipperachi, the film’s association played a decisive role in pushing the song into the mainstream.

“The movie came in, picked it up, and the rest is history,” the rapper shared, reflecting on how cinema amplified the reach of his music far beyond its original audience.

Soon after the film’s release, FA9LA began dominating Instagram reels, memes, short videos, and music charts, especially in India. Despite the song being primarily in Arabic, its beat and rhythm struck a chord with listeners across language barriers.

“I Honestly Didn’t Expect It to Blow Up Like This”

Flipperachi openly admitted that he never anticipated such an overwhelming response, particularly from Indian audiences.

“I honestly didn’t expect it to blow up like this,” he said, adding that many listeners may not fully understand the lyrics, but the energy of the beat connected instantly. The song’s powerful rhythm and emotional intensity helped it resonate universally, regardless of language.

The rapper later acknowledged that the fusion of Arabic hip-hop with Indian tabla percussion played a major role in the song’s mass appeal, even though he never imagined it would reach this level of popularity.

Impact of Dhurandhar’s Global Success on the Song

Beyond India, Dhurandhar performed strongly at the global box office, further expanding FA9LA’s reach. Flipperachi noted that although the film is Hindi-language, audiences worldwide connected with it, helping the song cross geographical and cultural boundaries.

“The film has done incredibly well globally, not just in India,” he said, pointing out that its international performance helped introduce his music to listeners he had never reached before.

Social Media Reels, Memes, and Fan Videos Fuel the Craze

Social media has been instrumental in sustaining FA9LA’s popularity weeks after the film’s release. Thousands of reels, memes, and fan edits continue to surface daily, keeping the track trending.

Flipperachi revealed that his direct messages are overflowing with fan reactions and collaborations. While he tries to repost as many videos as possible, he admits that keeping up with the sheer volume has become nearly impossible.

From Independent Track to Cultural Moment

FA9LA’s journey highlights the growing power of cinema-music crossovers. The song’s transformation from a standalone hip-hop track into a cultural moment underscores how films can elevate music beyond linguistic and regional limits.

For Flipperachi, the collaboration has opened new doors, offering international recognition and fresh opportunities in his music career. What he once saw as a simple release has now become a defining milestone.

Dhurandhar Box Office Success and Cast

Dhurandhar released theatrically on December 5 and went on to shatter multiple box office records. The film stars Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh in lead roles, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, among others.

The film’s commercial success further amplified FA9LA’s visibility, cementing its place as one of the most recognisable tracks associated with the movie.

Flipperachi’s experience with FA9LA is a testament to how global audiences are increasingly embracing cross-cultural sounds. The unexpected success of the song after Dhurandhar not only reshaped his career but also demonstrated how music, cinema, and social media together can turn a track into a worldwide phenomenon.

Also Read:

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Banned in 6 Gulf Countries? Here’s the Real Reason Behind the Controversy

Is Dhurandhar Inspired by a Secret Operation? The Real Story Behind Ranveer Singh’s Action Thriller

Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar Entry Song ‘Fa9la’ Goes Viral: Full Lyrics, Meaning and Origin Explained

Dhurandhar Part 2 Release Date Announced: Ranveer Singh’s Sequel Set for March 2026, To Clash With Yash’s Toxic

Dhurandhar Real Story: Is Ranveer Singh Playing Major Mohit Sharma in Aditya Dhar’s Spy Thriller?