Mark OTT Release Date, Box Office Collection, Cast, Plot and Streaming Details

Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep’s latest action thriller Mark is gearing up for its digital premiere after completing its theatrical run. Directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa, the cop drama arrived with high expectations following the success of Max, but failed to replicate the same impact at the box office. As the film prepares to reach a wider audience on OTT, here’s a detailed look at Mark’s theatrical performance, streaming details, storyline, and cast.
Mark OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online
Mark will begin streaming from January 23, 2026, on JioHotstar. The film will be available in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam, making it a pan-India digital release. , which offers bundled access to multiple OTT platforms.
The OTT release comes nearly four weeks after the film’s theatrical debut, timed strategically ahead of the Republic Day holiday weekend.
Mark Box Office Collection: How Did the Film Perform in Theatres?
Despite a strong opening, Mark struggled to sustain momentum at the box office.
Key Box Office Numbers
Day 1 collection: Over ₹10 crore
Kannada version total: ₹26 crore
Tamil + Telugu versions (combined): Just over ₹1 crore
Worldwide box office collection: Approximately ₹32–35 crore
Reported budget: Around ₹40 crore
After a sharp drop of more than 60% on Day 2, the film’s collections continued to decline. Trade trackers noted that by the end of its second week, the film had largely exhausted its theatrical potential. The dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions failed to connect with audiences, contributing minimally to the overall gross.
Why Mark Fell Short at the Box Office
Unlike Max, which relied on tight storytelling and realism, Mark leaned heavily into mass elevations and stylised action. While this approach delivered an impressive opening, it did not translate into sustained footfalls.
Factors affecting performance included:
Steep drop after opening day
Weak response to dubbed versions outside Karnataka
Competition from other Christmas releases
Mixed word of mouth
As a result, Mark is considered an underperformer relative to its scale and budget.
Mark Story and Plot Summary
Mark is aninvestigative action thriller that sees Kiccha Sudeep in familiar cop territory. He plays SP Ajay Markandeya, a suspended police officer with a controversial past.
The story kicks into motion when Mark is drawn into a case involving the kidnapping of multiple children, including the daughter of his housekeeper. As he digs deeper, he uncovers a dangerous nexus involving a pharma cartel, child trafficking racket, and a corrupt politician who previously orchestrated his suspension.
Racing against time and battling powerful enemies, Mark must navigate political pressure, violence, and personal stakes to rescue the missing children before it is too late.
Mark Cast and Crew Details
Main Cast
Kiccha Sudeep as SP Ajay Markandeya
Guru Somasundaram
Naveen Chandra
Yogi Babu
Vikranth
Deepshikha
Roshni Prakash
Archana Kottige
Gopalkrishna Deshpande
Shine Tom Chacko
Dragon Manju
Pratap Narayan
Mahantesh Hiremath
Krishnapriya
Technical Team
Director: Vijay Kartikeyaa
Music Composer: Ajaneesh Loknath
Theatrical Release Details
Mark released in theatres during Christmas 2025 in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. While the Kannada version performed relatively better due to Sudeep’s strong home-state fan base, the film failed to gain traction in other markets.
Although Mark did not meet expectations at the box office, its multi-language OTT release allows it to reach a broader audience. Fans of Kiccha Sudeep and action-heavy cop dramas may still find value in its high-stakes narrative and ensemble cast.
With its OTT debut on JioHotstar on January 23, 2026, Mark will now be judged on digital reception rather than theatrical numbers.
