Sirai OTT Release Date, Box Office Collection, Cast, Plot and Streaming Details

Sirai, the critically acclaimed Tamil crime drama starring Vikram Prabhu, is all set for its digital premiere. The film emerged as December 2025’s only commercially successful Tamil theatrical release, earning praise for its realistic storytelling and strong performances. Ahead of its OTT debut, here is a detailed look at Sirai’s box office earnings, streaming platform, story, cast, and reception.
Sirai OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online
The post-theatrical streaming rights of Sirai have been acquired by ZEE5. The film will begin streaming from January 23, 2026, exclusively for active subscribers, which bundles multiple OTT platforms.
Sirai Box Office Collection: How Much Did the Film Earn?
According to trade reports, Sirai performed exceptionally well at the box office despite a slow release window.
Worldwide box office collection: ₹29.65 crore
Estimated budget: ₹3–5 crore
With earnings nearly ten times its production cost, Sirai proved to be a major commercial success. At a time when Tamil cinemas struggled due to a lack of major releases, the film stood out as the sole crowd-puller in December 2025, driven largely by strong word of mouth and critical acclaim.
Why Sirai Became December 2025’s Only Successful Tamil Film
Released on December 25, 2025, Sirai benefited from:
A compelling true-event-based narrative
Strong performances led by Vikram Prabhu
Positive reviews from critics and audiences
Minimal box office competition
The film offered theatres much-needed momentum during an otherwise dull month for Tamil cinema.
Sirai Story and Plot Overview
Sirai is a crime courtroom and police procedural drama set in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The story follows Kathiravan, an Armed Reserve head constable tasked with escorting prisoners from Vellore Central Prison to Sivagangai Court.
During one such escort, Kathiravan accompanies Abdul Rauf, a young man accused of murder. As the journey progresses, conversations between the cop and the accused reveal disturbing truths about systemic prejudice, wrongful accusations, and institutional bias. What begins as routine police duty transforms into a moral and emotional awakening, forcing Kathiravan to confront the flaws within the justice system.
Sirai Cast and Crew Details
Main Cast
Vikram Prabhu as Kathiravan
LK Akshay Kumar as Abdul Rauf
Anishma Anilkumar
S Rajapandi
Ragu Esaki
Wenugopal Kesavan
Technical Team
Director: Suresh Rajakumari (Debut)
Writers: Suresh Rajakumari and Tamizh
Music Composer: Justin Prabhakaran
Cinematography: Madhesh Manickam
Editor: Philomin Raj
Critical Reception and Audience Response
Sirai received widespread appreciation for its grounded narrative and sensitive handling of social issues. Critics praised the film’s screenplay, realistic portrayal of police procedures, and Vikram Prabhu’s restrained performance.
IMDb rating: 8.5/10
The film resonated strongly with audiences, particularly for its emotional depth and exploration of justice versus systemic bias.
With its powerful storytelling, strong performances, and real-life inspiration, Sirai stands out as one of the most meaningful Tamil films of 2025. Its successful theatrical run and positive reception make it a must-watch for fans of crime dramas and socially relevant cinema.
As it arrives on ZEE5 on January 23, 2026, Sirai is poised to reach an even wider audience in the digital space.
