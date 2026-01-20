Kohrra Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Mona Singh and Barun Sobti’s Crime Thriller

Netflix’s acclaimed Punjabi crime drama Kohrra is officially returning with Season 2, promising a darker, more emotionally layered murder mystery. Starring Mona Singh and Barun Sobti, the new season introduces a fresh case, a new city, and a tense police partnership that delves deep into human relationships, power dynamics, and buried secrets.
Kohrra Season 2 Release Date and Streaming Platform
Kohrra Season 2 is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on February 11, 2026.
Kohrra Season 2 Quick Details
Series Name: Kohrra Season 2
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date: February 11, 2026
Language: Punjabi
Genre: Crime Thriller / Police Procedural
Lead Cast: Mona Singh, Barun Sobti
Netflix India unveiled the release date alongside a new poster featuring the lead actors, hinting at a gripping investigation unfolding in a fog-laden city.
Kohrra Season 2 Cast and Characters
Season 2 introduces a powerful new dynamic between the lead characters:
Barun Sobti reprises his role as Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi, a troubled yet dedicated officer transferred from Jagrana to Dalerpura Police Station.
Mona Singh joins the franchise as Dhanwant Kaur, Garundi’s commanding officer—strong-willed, disciplined, and deeply committed to justice.
Despite contrasting personalities, both officers share an intense passion for solving crimes, even as their personal histories begin to resurface.
Kohrra Season 2 Storyline: What Is the Plot?
Kohrra Season 2 follows a chilling new murder investigation centred around the discovery of a brutally murdered and dismembered woman found inside her brother’s home. What begins as a routine case soon spirals into a disturbing exploration of fractured families, mental instability, class divides, and long-hidden truths.
Set once again against Punjab’s bleak winter landscape, the series blends police procedural storytelling with emotional depth, focusing equally on the investigators’ inner struggles and the crime itself.
Like its first season, Kohrra 2 promises an immersive narrative that examines the darker side of society while maintaining an intimate, character-driven approach.
Creative Team Behind Kohrra Season 2
The second season is led by the same creative forces that made Season 1 a critical success:
Creators & Writers: Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, Sudip Sharma
Directors: Sudip Sharma, Faisal Rahman
Producers: Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mittra, Tina Tharwani
Production House: Film Squad Production in association with Act Three
This season also marks Sudip Sharma’s directorial continuation, bringing a deeply authentic portrayal of Punjab’s social fabric.
Showrunner Sudip Sharma on Kohrra Season 2
Speaking about the new season, Sudip Sharma shared that Kohrra continues to focus on subtle emotional tensions and realism:
He described Season 2 as an emotional roller-coaster, rooted in authenticity, where characters reflect universal human experiences seen across the country. He also praised Mona Singh and Barun Sobti for delivering compelling performances that elevate the story.
Why Kohrra Season 2 Is Highly Anticipated
Kohrra earned cult status after its 2023 debut, receiving praise for:
Realistic storytelling
Strong performances
Atmospheric visuals
Thought-provoking themes
Season 2 raises the stakes with a new city, a new partnership, and a more intense narrative, making it one of Netflix India’s most awaited crime thrillers of 2026.
Where to Watch Kohrra Season 2 Online
Kohrra Season 2 will stream exclusively on Netflix starting February 11, 2026. The first season, consisting of six episodes, is currently available on the platform for viewers looking to catch up before the new chapter begins.
