MasterChef India Season 9 Finale Date: Semi-Final Week Updates, Top 7 Jodis and Latest Eliminations

MasterChef India Season 9 has entered its most decisive phase as the competition moves into the semi-final week. With only seven jodis left in the race, the intensity inside the kitchen has reached a new high. Every task now carries the weight of elimination, and the countdown to the grand finale has officially begun.
Here is a complete and updated look at the MasterChef India 9 finale timeline, remaining contestants, and recent eliminations.
When Is the MasterChef India Season 9 Finale Date?
The official finale date for MasterChef India Season 9 has not yet been announced. However, with the semi-finals currently underway and only seven pairs remaining, the grand finale is expected to air very soon.
In a recent episode, Chef Kunal Kapur addressed the top seven contestants and hinted that the showdown is closer than ever. As the competition narrows, viewers can expect high-pressure challenges and back-to-back eliminations leading up to the ultimate cook-off.
Fans are advised to stay tuned for the confirmed finale date, which is likely to be revealed in the coming episodes.
What Makes MasterChef India 2026 Season Unique?
Season 9 introduced a refreshing format by featuring twelve family pairs instead of individual contestants. From siblings and spouses to parent-child duos, this season placed relationships at the centre of the culinary battle.
Cooking as a jodi added emotional stakes and strategic complexity. Contestants had to balance teamwork, communication, and creativity while navigating demanding tasks.
Recent challenges such as the Fire and Ice Mystery Box and the Monsoon ASMR test, have tested not only culinary skills but also adaptability under pressure. These themed rounds have significantly raised the bar as the show approaches its finale.
MasterChef India Season 9 Top 7 Contestants: Full List of Semi-Finalists
The competition has now narrowed down to the following seven jodis:
Ajinkya and Vikram Gandhe (Brothers)
Anju Pradhan and Manju Ojha (Sisters)
Anshmeet Singh and Prabhdeep Kaur (Brother-Sister)
Archana Dhotre and Rupali Jadhav (Sisters-in-law)
Chandana and Sai Sri Rachakonda (Mother-Daughter)
Simran and Himanshi Vohra (Sisters)
Venu and Avani Sharma (Father-Daughter)
Each of these pairs has consistently delivered strong performances throughout the season. As the semi-finals unfold, even the smallest mistake could determine who advances to the grand finale.
Recent Eliminations Before the Semi-Finals
Five pairs have already exited the competition, making the race tighter than ever.
Yasmin and Mahfooz Alam Ansari were the most recent pair to be eliminated, just before the semi-final round began.
Earlier, sisters Deepali Bihani and Jamuna Somani were eliminated on 13 February 2026.
Their departures underscore how competitive Season 9 has been, with each elimination reshaping the dynamics in the kitchen.
What to Expect From the MasterChef India 9 Grand Finale
With only seven pairs left, the margin for error has become razor-thin. Every plating decision, ingredient choice, and time-management call will now be scrutinised.
As the finale approaches, viewers can expect:
High-concept culinary challenges
Multi-course finale rounds
Intense judging moments
Emotional journeys culminating on the MasterChef stage
The MasterChef India Season 9 finale promises to be a dramatic culmination of months of teamwork, resilience, and culinary innovation.
Stay tuned for the official announcement of the finale date as the semi-final week continues to unfold.
