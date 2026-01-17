Mastiii 4 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Riteish,Vivek & Aftab's Adult Comedy Online

After an underwhelming theatrical run, Mastiii 4, the latest instalment in the popular Masti franchise, is all set to find a new audience through its digital premiere. Starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, the adult comedy is ready to make its OTT debut, allowing fans to enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes.
Here’s everything you need to know about Mastiii 4 OTT release date, streaming platform, plot, cast, and more.
Mastiii 4 OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform
The makers have officially confirmed thatMastiii 4 will start streaming on ZEE5 from January 23, 2026. The film will be available exclusively in Hindi and will also feature on ZEE5 the platform’s dedicated comedy section.
After its theatrical release on November 21, the film struggled at the box office, making the OTT release a crucial second innings for the franchise.
Where to Watch Mastiii 4 Online
OTT Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: January 23, 2026
Language: Hindi
Availability: Exclusive digital premiere
Viewers will need an active ZEE5 subscription to stream the film.
Mastiii 4 Storyline: What Is the Film About?
Mastiii 4 continues the franchise’s trademark blend of outrageous humour, confusion, and adult comedy. The film revolves around three married best friends, played by Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, who are grappling with midlife crises and the monotony of their everyday domestic lives.
In a bid to relive their carefree youth, the trio secretly plans a getaway. However, their attempt at adventure quickly spirals out of control when they land in a series of chaotic and comedic situations, including unexpected encounters with shady characters and underworld elements. As the madness unfolds, the friends desperately try to escape trouble while ensuring their spouses remain unaware of their escapades.
Mastiii 4 Cast and Characters
Lead Cast
Riteish Deshmukh
Vivek Oberoi
Aftab Shivdasani
Supporting Cast
Arshad Warsi
Tusshar Kapoor
Nargis Fakhri
Elnaaz Norouzi
Shreya Sharma
Ruhi Singh
Nishant Malkani
Shaad Randhawa
Natalia Janoszek
Genelia Deshmukh
Sammy Jonas Heaney
Kishore Bhatt
Andre D’Cruz
Atul Sharma
Director, Producers and Production Details
Director: Milap Milan Zaveri
Producers: Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, A Jhunjhunwala, Shikha Karan Ahulwalia, Umesh Bansal
Production Houses: Zee Studios, Balaji Telefilms, Maruti International
Director Milap Milan Zaveri has described the film as unapologetically outrageous, designed purely as a laughter-driven entertainer that does not take itself seriously.
Box Office Performance and OTT Expectations
Mastiii 4 faced stiff competition at the box office and failed to make a strong impact theatrically. However, the Masti franchise has historically performed well on digital platforms, where its adult humour and repeat-watch value resonate strongly with OTT audiences.
With its release on ZEE5, the film is expected to reach a wider global audience and gain renewed traction.
If you enjoy bold humour, chaotic situations, and the familiar chemistry of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, Mastiii 4’s OTT release is worth checking out. While the film may not have impressed critics theatrically, its digital premiere could give it the second life the franchise is known for.
Mastiii 4 begins streaming on ZEE5 from January 23, 2026.
