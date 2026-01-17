Subscribe

0

Entertainment

Mastiii 4 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Riteish,Vivek & Aftab's Adult Comedy Online

Mastiii 4, the fourth instalment of the popular Masti franchise, is set for its digital premiere after an underwhelming theatrical run. Starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani

author-image
PratidinTime News Desk
New Update
masti 4 ott

masti 4 ott

After an underwhelming theatrical run, Mastiii 4, the latest instalment in the popular Masti franchise, is all set to find a new audience through its digital premiere. Starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, the adult comedy is ready to make its OTT debut, allowing fans to enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes.

Advertisment

Here’s everything you need to know about Mastiii 4 OTT release date, streaming platform, plot, cast, and more.

Mastiii 4 OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform

The makers have officially confirmed thatMastiii 4 will start streaming on ZEE5 from January 23, 2026. The film will be available exclusively in Hindi and will also feature on ZEE5  the platform’s dedicated comedy section.

After its theatrical release on November 21, the film struggled at the box office, making the OTT release a crucial second innings for the franchise.

Where to Watch Mastiii 4 Online

  • OTT Platform: ZEE5

  • Release Date: January 23, 2026

  • Language: Hindi

  • Availability: Exclusive digital premiere

Viewers will need an active ZEE5 subscription to stream the film.

Mastiii 4 Storyline: What Is the Film About?

Mastiii 4 continues the franchise’s trademark blend of outrageous humour, confusion, and adult comedy. The film revolves around three married best friends, played by Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, who are grappling with midlife crises and the monotony of their everyday domestic lives.

In a bid to relive their carefree youth, the trio secretly plans a getaway. However, their attempt at adventure quickly spirals out of control when they land in a series of chaotic and comedic situations, including unexpected encounters with shady characters and underworld elements. As the madness unfolds, the friends desperately try to escape trouble while ensuring their spouses remain unaware of their escapades.

Mastiii 4 Cast and Characters

Lead Cast

  • Riteish Deshmukh

  • Vivek Oberoi

  • Aftab Shivdasani

Supporting Cast

  • Arshad Warsi

  • Tusshar Kapoor

  • Nargis Fakhri

  • Elnaaz Norouzi

  • Shreya Sharma

  • Ruhi Singh

  • Nishant Malkani

  • Shaad Randhawa

  • Natalia Janoszek

  • Genelia Deshmukh

  • Sammy Jonas Heaney

  • Kishore Bhatt

  • Andre D’Cruz

  • Atul Sharma

Director, Producers and Production Details

  • Director: Milap Milan Zaveri

  • Producers: Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, A Jhunjhunwala, Shikha Karan Ahulwalia, Umesh Bansal

  • Production Houses: Zee Studios, Balaji Telefilms, Maruti International

Director Milap Milan Zaveri has described the film as unapologetically outrageous, designed purely as a laughter-driven entertainer that does not take itself seriously.

Box Office Performance and OTT Expectations

Mastiii 4 faced stiff competition at the box office and failed to make a strong impact theatrically. However, the Masti franchise has historically performed well on digital platforms, where its adult humour and repeat-watch value resonate strongly with OTT audiences.

With its release on ZEE5, the film is expected to reach a wider global audience and gain renewed traction.

If you enjoy bold humour, chaotic situations, and the familiar chemistry of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, Mastiii 4’s OTT release is worth checking out. While the film may not have impressed critics theatrically, its digital premiere could give it the second life the franchise is known for.

Mastiii 4 begins streaming on ZEE5 from January 23, 2026.

Also Read:

Mastiii 4: OTT Release Details, Cast, Plot and Theatrical Premiere of Vivek Oberoi’s Comedy Film

Mastiii 4 Trailer Reactions: Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani’s Trio Wins Laugh

OTT Release Date Mastiii 4