Mastiii 4: OTT Release Details, Cast, Plot and Theatrical Premiere of Vivek Oberoi’s Comedy Film

Filmmaker Milap Milan Zaveri’s highly anticipated comedy sequel Mastiii 4 is gearing up for a theatrical release on November 21, 2025. Featuring the hit trio of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani, the film marks the fourth instalment in the popular Masti franchise, known for its risqué humour, outrageous twists and over-the-top chaos.

The latest chapter continues the legacy of the 2004 original Masti, which spawned two successful sequels — Grand Masti (2013) and Great Grand Masti (2016). With the core cast returning and new characters joining the madcap universe, Mastiii 4 promises a louder, wilder and more outrageous ride.

Mastiii 4 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online

Following its theatrical run, Mastiii 4 is slated to release on ZEE5.

According to early industry reports and promotional material, the film’s digital premiere is tentatively scheduled for January 16, 2026.

Although the makers have not officially confirmed the streaming date, ZEE5 has secured the post-theatrical digital rights.

Mastiii 4 Cast: Returning Actors and New Additions

The film brings back the iconic trio whose chemistry has defined the franchise:

Riteish Deshmukh as Amar

Vivek Oberoi as Meet

Aftab Shivdasani as Prem

Joining them in the fourth instalment are:

Shreya Sharma

Ruhii Singh

Elnaaz Norouzi

Tusshar Kapoor

Shaad Randhawa

Nishant Malkani

This expanded ensemble adds new layers of humour, drama and eccentricity to the story.

Plot: What Mastiii 4 Is About

Staying true to the franchise’s signature tone, Mastiii 4 blends adult humour with frantic misunderstandings and comedic disasters. The story revolves around the three friends — Amar, Meet and Prem — who are perpetually annoyed with each other and stuck in mundane routines.

A high-stakes situation pulls them back together, involving:

A chaotic misunderstanding about their wives’ loyalties

A run-in with dangerous criminals

A chain of comic confrontations and unpredictable twists

The trailer teases a “reverse masti”, where the trio suspects their wives of having affairs, triggering a hilariously misguided revenge plan.

Director Milap Zaveri describes the film as the “wildest and funniest” entry in the franchise, promising elevated humour, bigger set pieces and more exaggerated antics.

What the Cast and Crew Are Saying

Riteish Deshmukh expressed his excitement about returning to a franchise deeply associated with his career.

He shared that reprising his role felt like revisiting a joyful creative space, calling the film “outrageously funny with a wicked twist.”

Vivek Oberoi echoed the sentiment, highlighting the trio’s unbeatable chemistry.

He described Mastiii 4 as “pure comedy chaos,” adding that the film takes the franchise’s madness to the next level.

Director Milap Milan Zaveri called it a “full circle moment,” as he wrote the earlier films and is now helming the fourth part. He promises a laughter-packed entertainer that amplifies everything fans love about the Masti universe.

Mastiii 4 Theatrical Release Date

The film will release in cinemas on November 21, 2025, where it will clash with Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur at the box office.

With its star-studded cast, franchise nostalgia and trademark adult humour, Mastiii 4 is positioned as one of Bollywood’s biggest comedy releases of late 2025. Whether viewers catch it in theatres or wait for its OTT debut on ZEE5, the film promises a riotous blend of misadventures, chaos and no-holds-barred entertainment.

