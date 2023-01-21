Guwahati: TAYPA Leader Held under Charges of Sexual Assault

The president of the Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad Assam (TAYPA) central Committee was arrested on Saturday in Guwahati for allegedly sexually assaulting a young woman.
According to sources, the accused, identified as Nitul Borgohain, lured the victim to offer a government job and attempted to sexually assault her.
Borgohain said that he will open an NGO under the title ‘Landom Foundation’ and invited her to his residence to offer her a job over there.
Accordingly, earlier today, the victim visited him at his residence House No. 31 in Kahilipara.
After meeting him at his residence, the accused attempted to sexually assault her in exchangfe for a job following which she immediately contacted her family and friends and handed him over to Basistha Police Station under charges of sexual assault.
Interacting with media, the victim said, “I came to know about a job opening from my friend who asked me to inquire about it.”
She said, “I first met him in his vehicle and he said me about the job however, he didn’t make any questionable move on that day maybe because my husband was few feet away waiting for me. Today, as I was alone maybe that’s why he took the chance”
Describing the heinous situation the victim faced today, she said, “Today when I went at his residence, after entering he closed the grill gate with a lock. She took to his office room and showed me on the computer how I will have to work. Slowly he brought his chair closer to me and asked me if I am nervous and tried to console me by saying that I shouldn’t be worried.”
“He then said that I will have to understand his mind and he will have to understand mine by touching my chest. Then he slowly moved towards my legs and asked me if I go to gym as my thighs were tight. I tried to move away from him still he didn’t let me leave and kept me busy with conversation. Then I opened the lock of the grill rushed out from his home,” he added.
The victim has lodged an FIR against Nitul and locals were seen beating him with sandals.
Meanwhile, the police have started the investigation regarding the matter.