Guwahati: TAYPA Leader Held under Charges of Sexual Assault

The president of the Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad Assam (TAYPA) central Committee was arrested on Saturday in Guwahati for allegedly sexually assaulting a young woman.

According to sources, the accused, identified as Nitul Borgohain, lured the victim to offer a government job and attempted to sexually assault her.

Borgohain said that he will open an NGO under the title ‘Landom Foundation’ and invited her to his residence to offer her a job over there.

Accordingly, earlier today, the victim visited him at his residence House No. 31 in Kahilipara.

After meeting him at his residence, the accused attempted to sexually assault her in exchangfe for a job following which she immediately contacted her family and friends and handed him over to Basistha Police Station under charges of sexual assault.

Interacting with media, the victim said, “I came to know about a job opening from my friend who asked me to inquire about it.”

She said, “I first met him in his vehicle and he said me about the job however, he didn’t make any questionable move on that day maybe because my husband was few feet away waiting for me. Today, as I was alone maybe that’s why he took the chance”