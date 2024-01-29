Most Anticipated Bollywood Movies in February 2024

Most Anticipated Bollywood Movies in February: As January draws to a close, Bollywood fans eagerly await the diverse cinematic offerings set to grace the silver screen in February 2024. This month promises a delightful mix of genres, featuring star-studded casts that cater to every moviegoer's taste. Let's explore the upcoming Bollywood releases scheduled for February 2024.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Release Date: February 9, 2024

Genre: Romance

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon headline the romantic film "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya," directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Backed by producers Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, the movie, after teasing audiences with enticing promos and the song "Laal Peeli Akhiyaan," is set to captivate viewers with its trailer. Scheduled for release on February 9, this romantic tale promises an engaging cinematic experience.