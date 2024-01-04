Most Anticipated Malayalam Movie Releases in 2024

Most Anticipated Malayalam Movie Releases: Get ready for a cinematic feast as the Malayalam film industry gears up to unveil a stellar lineup of highly anticipated movies in 2024. From intriguing collaborations to gripping fantasy tales, the audience is in for a treat. Let's delve into the cinematic wonders that await us.

Malaikottai Vaaliban

The much-awaited film of the year brings together the powerhouse duo of Mohanlal and the acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery for the first time. Shrouded in mystery, the promotional materials for Malaikottai Vaaliban hint at an unprecedented cinematic experience. Save the date - January 25, when this cinematic marvel is set to hit the silver screen.

Barroz

Brace yourselves for an epic fantasy, as Malayalam superstar Mohanlal steps into the director's chair for the first time. Penned by Jijo Punnoose, the mastermind behind India's first 3D film, My Dear Kuttichathan, Barroz unfolds the tale of a mythical guardian named Barroz, entrusted with Vasco da Gama's treasure for over four centuries. The treasure will only pass into the hands of Gama's true successors. The enchanting journey begins on March 28.

Bramayugam

Mammootty collaborates with director Rahul Sadasivan in the much-anticipated horror film, Bramayugam. Set in the dark ages of Kerala, the film promises to deliver spine-chilling thrills. The social media frenzy ignited when the first look of the Malayalam megastar was unveiled, heightening expectations for this rooted horror flick.

Turbo

At the age of 72, Mammootty continues to captivate audiences with charisma and swagger. Turbo, helmed by Vysakh and penned by the renowned Midhun Manuel Thomas, is an action drama that also features Telugu actor Sunil and Kannada actor-filmmaker Raj B Shetty. The movie is set to rev up the screens in January.

Baazoka

Directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, Bazooka is a stylish thriller starring Mammootty. The intriguing first look, featuring Mammootty in a black suit surrounded by men aiming guns, has piqued curiosity. The son of veteran scriptwriter Kaloor Dennis promises to deliver a cinematic spectacle.

Aadujeevitham

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's career peaks with Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life), directed by Blessy. Adapted from Benyamin's acclaimed novel, the film narrates the tale of a Malayali immigrant forced into slavery as a goatherd in Saudi Arabia. Brace yourselves for a worldwide release on April 10.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam

Tovino Thomas takes on a never-seen-before avatar in this fantasy period drama directed by debutant Jithin Laal. The teaser, set across three distinct historical periods, has generated widespread attention. Expect this grand cinematic spectacle to grace the screens in May.

Varshangalkku Shesham

Vineeth Sreenivasan's sixth directorial venture, Varshangalkku Shesham, promises a journey through time, hinted at by its poster and the title "Years Later." With a stellar ensemble cast including Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Basil Joseph, Nivin Pauly, and Vineeth himself, this film is set to be released in April.

Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer

Helmed by Rojin Thomas, this two-part period fantasy thriller stars Jayasurya and Anushka Shetty, chronicling the life of Kadamattathu Kathanar, a legendary Christian priest known for his magical abilities in the 9th century.