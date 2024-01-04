Most Anticipated Telugu Movies of 2024

Guntur Kaaram

Get ready for the much-anticipated reunion of Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu and the acclaimed director Trivikram Srinivas in "Guntur Kaaram." After the blockbuster hits of "Athadu" and "Khaleja," the duo is back to weave their magic on the silver screen. The action-packed drama, also starring Sreeleela as the female lead, marks Mahesh Babu's return after a two-year hiatus since "Sarkaru Vaari Paata" in 2022. Scheduled for release on the auspicious occasion of Sankranthi 2024, this film promises a gripping cinematic experience.

Kalki 2898 AD

Embark on a journey to the future with "Kalki 2898 AD," a pan-India extravaganza directed by Nag Ashwin. The film features Prabhas as a futuristic messiah, and its star-studded cast includes legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone. Unveiled at San Diego's Comic Con festival, the first look has already sparked immense curiosity. With a compelling narrative set in a futuristic landscape, this film is undoubtedly one of the most awaited cinematic offerings.

Pushpa – The Rule

Allu Arjun is back with a bang in the sequel to the 2022 pan-India blockbuster, "Pushpa – The Rise." Directed by Sukumar, the teaser hints at a nationwide quest for the titular character, promising a stylish and gripping storyline. National award-winning success of its predecessor adds to the anticipation, and with stars like Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil joining the cast, "Pushpa – The Rule" is set to hit the screens in August 2024, raising the bar for Telugu cinema.

Game Changer

Ram Charan, fresh from the global success of "RRR," is set to captivate audiences in director Shankar's "Game Changer." Teaming up with Kiara Advani, this film is currently in production, with the release date yet to be unveiled. Following the immense success of "RRR," expectations are sky-high for this collaboration, promising a cinematic spectacle that could redefine the game.

Family Star

Following the romantic drama "Khushi" in 2023, Vijay Deverakonda returns with "Family Star," directed by Parasuram Petla. The recently released teaser showcases Vijay in dual roles, adding an extra layer of excitement. Starring Mrunal Thakur as his wife, the film is expected to release during Sankranthi 2024, although a lack of promotional buzz hints at a possible delay, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

G2

Adivi Sesh reprises his role as Agent 116 in the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster "Goodachari" – "G2." Directed by debutant Vinay Kumar, the film promises a riveting narrative shot across diverse locations in India and internationally. While the release date remains undisclosed, the swanky poster suggests a film with intricate details, building anticipation for another thrilling espionage adventure.

Devara

For NTR Jr., "Devara" is a game-changer, marking his first project after the Oscar-winning "RRR." Directed by Kortala Siva, this ambitious film will be released in two parts, highlighting the director's commitment to doing justice to the characters. Boasting a significant Bollywood presence, including Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, "Devara" is set to captivate audiences. The first part is scheduled for release on April 5, promising a cinematic extravaganza like no other.