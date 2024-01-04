Upcoming South Indian movies to look out for in 2024

Malaikottai Vaaliban

The much-awaited film of the year brings together the powerhouse duo of Mohanlal and the acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery for the first time. Shrouded in mystery, the promotional materials for Malaikottai Vaaliban hint at an unprecedented cinematic experience. Save the date - January 25, when this cinematic marvel is set to hit the silver screen.

Barroz

Brace yourselves for an epic fantasy, as Malayalam superstar Mohanlal steps into the director's chair for the first time. Penned by Jijo Punnoose, the mastermind behind India's first 3D film, My Dear Kuttichathan, Barroz unfolds the tale of a mythical guardian named Barroz, entrusted with Vasco da Gama's treasure for over four centuries. The treasure will only pass into the hands of Gama's true successors. The enchanting journey begins on March 28.

Bramayugam

Mammootty collaborates with director Rahul Sadasivan in the much-anticipated horror film, Bramayugam. Set in the dark ages of Kerala, the film promises to deliver spine-chilling thrills. The social media frenzy ignited when the first look of the Malayalam megastar was unveiled, heightening expectations for this rooted horror flick.

Turbo

At the age of 72, Mammootty continues to captivate audiences with charisma and swagger. Turbo, helmed by Vysakh and penned by the renowned Midhun Manuel Thomas, is an action drama that also features Telugu actor Sunil and Kannada actor-filmmaker Raj B Shetty. The movie is set to rev up the screens in January.

Baazoka

Directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, Bazooka is a stylish thriller starring Mammootty. The intriguing first look, featuring Mammootty in a black suit surrounded by men aiming guns, has piqued curiosity. The son of veteran scriptwriter Kaloor Dennis promises to deliver a cinematic spectacle.

Aadujeevitham

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's career peaks with Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life), directed by Blessy. Adapted from Benyamin's acclaimed novel, the film narrates the tale of a Malayali immigrant forced into slavery as a goatherd in Saudi Arabia. Brace yourselves for a worldwide release on April 10.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam

Tovino Thomas takes on a never-seen-before avatar in this fantasy period drama directed by debutant Jithin Laal. The teaser, set across three distinct historical periods, has generated widespread attention. Expect this grand cinematic spectacle to grace the screens in May.

Richard Anthony

Following the consecutive triumphs of "SSE 1 and 2," Rakshit Shetty is set to enthrall audiences once again with "Richard Anthony." Building on the success of his character from "Ulidavre Kandante," Rakshit announced this project two years ago, heightening expectations among fans. Produced by the acclaimed Hombale Films, known for their involvement in blockbusters like "KGF" and "Salaar," "Richard Anthony" promises a cinematic experience that blends creativity and storytelling prowess.

Kantara Chapter 1

A prequel to last year's blockbuster "Kantara," Rishab Shetty's "Kantara Chapter 1" is poised to take audiences on a captivating journey in 2024. Written and directed by Shetty himself, the film stars the talented Shetty and Saptami Gowda in pivotal roles, setting the stage for an exploration of the narrative roots that captivated audiences in its predecessor. With Vijay Kiragandur at the helm of production, expectations are high for this film to replicate the success of its predecessor.

Yuva

Delayed but not forgotten, "Yuva" is set to grace the theaters in 2024 as the highly anticipated debut of Yuva Rajkumar. Directed by Santosh Ananddram and featuring Saptami Gowda, who gained recognition in "Kantara," as the female lead, this film marks the entry of yet another Rajkumar scion into Sandalwood. With lineage tying back to the esteemed Raghavendra Rajkumar and connections to Sandalwood luminaries Shivarajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, "Yuva" carries the weight of expectations for a stellar performance.