Upcoming South Indian movies to look out for in 2024

Upcoming South Indian movies: Get ready for a movie treat in 2024! South Indian cinema is all set to roll out some fantastic films that will keep you glued to your seats. Known for its amazing stories and cool characters, South Indian movies are loved by people everywhere. This year, we're in for a real treat with a bunch of new movies that promise a mix of tradition and modern style, along with some jaw-dropping moments. In this article, we're going to take a sneak peek into the most awaited South Indian movies of 2024. From heart-touching stories to super exciting action scenes, there's something for everyone.
The much-awaited film of the year brings together the powerhouse duo of Mohanlal and the acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery for the first time. Shrouded in mystery, the promotional materials for Malaikottai Vaaliban hint at an unprecedented cinematic experience. Save the date - January 25, when this cinematic marvel is set to hit the silver screen.
Brace yourselves for an epic fantasy, as Malayalam superstar Mohanlal steps into the director's chair for the first time. Penned by Jijo Punnoose, the mastermind behind India's first 3D film, My Dear Kuttichathan, Barroz unfolds the tale of a mythical guardian named Barroz, entrusted with Vasco da Gama's treasure for over four centuries. The treasure will only pass into the hands of Gama's true successors. The enchanting journey begins on March 28.
Mammootty collaborates with director Rahul Sadasivan in the much-anticipated horror film, Bramayugam. Set in the dark ages of Kerala, the film promises to deliver spine-chilling thrills. The social media frenzy ignited when the first look of the Malayalam megastar was unveiled, heightening expectations for this rooted horror flick.
At the age of 72, Mammootty continues to captivate audiences with charisma and swagger. Turbo, helmed by Vysakh and penned by the renowned Midhun Manuel Thomas, is an action drama that also features Telugu actor Sunil and Kannada actor-filmmaker Raj B Shetty. The movie is set to rev up the screens in January.
Directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, Bazooka is a stylish thriller starring Mammootty. The intriguing first look, featuring Mammootty in a black suit surrounded by men aiming guns, has piqued curiosity. The son of veteran scriptwriter Kaloor Dennis promises to deliver a cinematic spectacle.
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's career peaks with Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life), directed by Blessy. Adapted from Benyamin's acclaimed novel, the film narrates the tale of a Malayali immigrant forced into slavery as a goatherd in Saudi Arabia. Brace yourselves for a worldwide release on April 10.
Tovino Thomas takes on a never-seen-before avatar in this fantasy period drama directed by debutant Jithin Laal. The teaser, set across three distinct historical periods, has generated widespread attention. Expect this grand cinematic spectacle to grace the screens in May.
Following the consecutive triumphs of "SSE 1 and 2," Rakshit Shetty is set to enthrall audiences once again with "Richard Anthony." Building on the success of his character from "Ulidavre Kandante," Rakshit announced this project two years ago, heightening expectations among fans. Produced by the acclaimed Hombale Films, known for their involvement in blockbusters like "KGF" and "Salaar," "Richard Anthony" promises a cinematic experience that blends creativity and storytelling prowess.
A prequel to last year's blockbuster "Kantara," Rishab Shetty's "Kantara Chapter 1" is poised to take audiences on a captivating journey in 2024. Written and directed by Shetty himself, the film stars the talented Shetty and Saptami Gowda in pivotal roles, setting the stage for an exploration of the narrative roots that captivated audiences in its predecessor. With Vijay Kiragandur at the helm of production, expectations are high for this film to replicate the success of its predecessor.
Delayed but not forgotten, "Yuva" is set to grace the theaters in 2024 as the highly anticipated debut of Yuva Rajkumar. Directed by Santosh Ananddram and featuring Saptami Gowda, who gained recognition in "Kantara," as the female lead, this film marks the entry of yet another Rajkumar scion into Sandalwood. With lineage tying back to the esteemed Raghavendra Rajkumar and connections to Sandalwood luminaries Shivarajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, "Yuva" carries the weight of expectations for a stellar performance.
Penned by the maestro behind "KGF," Prashanth Neel, and featuring Srii Murali and Rukmini Vasanth of "SSE" fame, "Bagheera" has already stirred immense excitement with its December teaser release. Garnering over seven million views on YouTube, the teaser hints at the cinematic prowess that awaits the audience. The collaboration between Neel and Sri Murali, previously seen in the 2014 hit "Ugramm," adds an extra layer of anticipation, promising a cinematic spectacle that transcends expectations.
Vineeth Sreenivasan's sixth directorial venture, Varshangalkku Shesham, promises a journey through time, hinted at by its poster and the title "Years Later." With a stellar ensemble cast including Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Basil Joseph, Nivin Pauly, and Vineeth himself, this film is set to be released in April.
Helmed by Rojin Thomas, this two-part period fantasy thriller stars Jayasurya and Anushka Shetty, chronicling the life of Kadamattathu Kathanar, a legendary Christian priest known for his magical abilities in the 9th century.
Get ready for the much-anticipated reunion of Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu and the acclaimed director Trivikram Srinivas in "Guntur Kaaram." After the blockbuster hits of "Athadu" and "Khaleja," the duo is back to weave their magic on the silver screen. The action-packed drama, also starring Sreeleela as the female lead, marks Mahesh Babu's return after a two-year hiatus since "Sarkaru Vaari Paata" in 2022. Scheduled for release on the auspicious occasion of Sankranthi 2024, this film promises a gripping cinematic experience.
Embark on a journey to the future with "Kalki 2898 AD," a pan-India extravaganza directed by Nag Ashwin. The film features Prabhas as a futuristic messiah, and its star-studded cast includes legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone. Unveiled at San Diego's Comic Con festival, the first look has already sparked immense curiosity. With a compelling narrative set in a futuristic landscape, this film is undoubtedly one of the most awaited cinematic offerings.
Allu Arjun is back with a bang in the sequel to the 2022 pan-India blockbuster, "Pushpa – The Rise." Directed by Sukumar, the teaser hints at a nationwide quest for the titular character, promising a stylish and gripping storyline. National award-winning success of its predecessor adds to the anticipation, and with stars like Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil joining the cast, "Pushpa – The Rule" is set to hit the screens in August 2024, raising the bar for Telugu cinema.
Ram Charan, fresh from the global success of "RRR," is set to captivate audiences in director Shankar's "Game Changer." Teaming up with Kiara Advani, this film is currently in production, with the release date yet to be unveiled. Following the immense success of "RRR," expectations are sky-high for this collaboration, promising a cinematic spectacle that could redefine the game.
Following the romantic drama "Khushi" in 2023, Vijay Deverakonda returns with "Family Star," directed by Parasuram Petla. The recently released teaser showcases Vijay in dual roles, adding an extra layer of excitement. Starring Mrunal Thakur as his wife, the film is expected to release during Sankranthi 2024, although a lack of promotional buzz hints at a possible delay, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.
Adivi Sesh reprises his role as Agent 116 in the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster "Goodachari" – "G2." Directed by debutant Vinay Kumar, the film promises a riveting narrative shot across diverse locations in India and internationally. While the release date remains undisclosed, the swanky poster suggests a film with intricate details, building anticipation for another thrilling espionage adventure.
For NTR Jr., "Devara" is a game-changer, marking his first project after the Oscar-winning "RRR." Directed by Kortala Siva, this ambitious film will be released in two parts, highlighting the director's commitment to doing justice to the characters. Boasting a significant Bollywood presence, including Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, "Devara" is set to captivate audiences. The first part is scheduled for release on April 5, promising a cinematic extravaganza like no other.
Get ready for the blockbuster of the year as Vijay teams up with the maestro Venkath Parbhu for his next film! This dynamic collaboration, hinted at since the days of Mankatha with Ajith, promises an intriguing cast featuring the 80s' heartthrob Mohan, along with Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Laila, and Sneha. Brace yourself, as this film is not just capturing the hearts of Vijay fans but is creating waves among the masses!
Brace yourself for ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ – a must-watch for every ‘Thalapathy’ fan out there! Ajith, steering away from the numbers game, is set to deliver one film a year. After the setback of Thunivu in 2023, the anticipation is high as Magizh Thirumeni steps in to turn the tide for the iconic actor.
Prepare for the sequel to Vetrimaaran’s blockbuster Viduthalai, set to premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam. Delving deeper into the lives of vigilante Vaathiyar (Vijay Sethupathi) and novice police constable Kumaresan (Soori), this film promises to be a gripping continuation of the action-packed narrative.
Suriya takes on the pan-Indian race in 'Kanguva', directed by Siruthai Siva. With ambitions to dub the film in 38 languages, it's unclear whether it's a full-blown period venture or just a captivating portion set centuries ago. Get ready for a cinematic experience that transcends linguistic boundaries!
'Thangalaan', another gem produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja, brings together the powerhouse duo Pa Ranjith and Vikram. Set in the Kolar Gold Mines during the pre-independence era, this film promises to be a political rollercoaster, akin to Pa Ranjith’s earlier hits Madras and Kaala. Mark your calendars for January 26!
Join Dhanush in 'Captain Miller', a period film set in the pre-independence era. Dhanush plays the role of a rebel, fighting against colonizers, and with an extended cameo by Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar, this film is set to release on Pongal 2024. Expect a tale of rebellion, courage, and historical significance.
The much-anticipated 'Indian 2' starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Shankar is back on track after overcoming numerous delays. Following the success of Vikram, Kamal has resurrected the film, which follows the vigilante Senapathy's story, who avenged his son's death in the first part. Buckle up for an intense cinematic journey!
Rajinikanth and TJ Gnanavel Raja bring you 'Vettaiyan', a film with a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati. While Gnanavel is known for his serious filmmaking, the promo of 'Vettaiyan' assures fans that it will be a Rajinikanth spectacle, complete with his signature style and mass moments. Don't miss out on this star-studded extravaganza!