Most binge-worthy TV shows on OTT Platforms

Ted Lasso (2020-present)

"Ted Lasso" is an 11-time Emmy-winning series that evolved from a marketing pawn to a heartwarming show loved by viewers everywhere. Jason Sudeikis stars as the mustachioed, metaphor-making Ted Lasso, who takes a head coaching job for a London soccer team despite knowing little about the sport. The show follows his efforts to make a difference both on and off the field, with a lovable cast joining in. It's a genuine, feel-good series that has captured hearts with its positivity and humor.

Bodyguard (2018)

"Bodyguard" is a British political drama centered around war veteran David Budd (Richard Madden), who becomes the security detail for conservative Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes). The show delves into themes of governmental oversight, mental health, and flawed leadership. Madden's powerful performance and the engaging plot make "Bodyguard" a gripping series that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

Freaks and Geeks (1999-2000)

"Freaks and Geeks" is a cult classic about teenage life in the early '80s Detroit suburbs. The series follows "freaks," who are burnouts, and "geeks," who are underclassmen navigating school life. With a cast that includes future stars like James Franco, Seth Rogen, and Jason Segel, the show offers a heartfelt look at the challenges of adolescence, and its short-lived run has earned it a dedicated following.

Andor (2022-present)

"Andor" is a standout among Disney's Star Wars offerings. It serves as a prequel to "Rogue One" and follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as he joins the rebellion against the Empire. With compelling characters and a focus on fighting fascism, "Andor" is a quality entry in the Star Wars saga that appeals to both fans of the franchise and sci-fi enthusiasts.

Pushing Daisies (2007-2009)

"Pushing Daisies" is a whimsical comedy series about Ned (Lee Pace), a pastry chef with the power to bring the dead back to life. He uses his ability to solve murder mysteries, but things get complicated when he brings his childhood sweetheart back to life and can't touch her again. The show's inventive premise, bright sets, and quirky characters have earned it a legendary status among TV series.

Enlightened (2011-2013)

"Enlightened" is an underrated dark comedy that follows Amy Jellicoe (Laura Dern), a self-destructive woman trying to make amends and find purpose in her life. The show humorously and poignantly explores mental breakdowns and failed attempts at personal growth, offering an illuminating look at the human condition.

Normal People (2020)

Based on Sally Rooney's best-selling novel, "Normal People" is an affecting romance drama that follows Marianne and Connell as they navigate relationships and emotions throughout their teens and 20s. The chemistry between the leads and the finely-tuned script make the series a compelling exploration of sex, depression, and relationships.

Over the Garden Wall (2014)

"Over the Garden Wall" is a beloved animated adventure that follows two brothers as they journey through a fantastical forest realm to find their way home. With its charming and frightful world-building, the series combines whimsy and darkness, creating a rich atmosphere reminiscent of classic fairy tales.

Fleabag (2016-2019)

"Fleabag" is a poignant and hilarious series created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. It follows an unconventional young woman in London as she navigates family tensions, friendships, and complicated relationships. The fourth-wall breaking character, brilliantly portrayed by Waller-Bridge, offers a deeply human and relatable portrayal of modern life's challenges.

Mare of Easttown (2021)

"Mare of Easttown" is a crime drama featuring Kate Winslet as Mare, a detective investigating a murder in a small Pennsylvania town. The series masterfully combines a bleak atmosphere with impressive acting performances, particularly from Winslet and Jean Smart. The character-driven story and intricate mystery keep viewers engaged.

The Bear (2022-present)

"The Bear" is a standout workplace comedy that follows a young chef returning to his family's sandwich shop after his brother's suicide. The show offers a detailed look into the restaurant business, combining humor with tense moments and a realistic portrayal of mental health challenges.

Severance (2022-present)

"Severance" is an inventive sci-fi drama that follows co-workers whose brains are split between their work and personal lives. With an intriguing premise and standout performances from Adam Scott and an ensemble cast, the series keeps viewers hooked with its oddness and mystery.

Heartstopper (2022-present)

"Heartstopper" is a joyous comedy-drama series based on a webcomic by Alice Oseman. It explores the young love between Charlie and Nick as they navigate their feelings for each other. The series celebrates LGBTQ representation and offers a charming and relatable story.

I May Destroy You (2020)

"I May Destroy You" is a powerful drama created by and starring Michaela Coel. The series delves into themes of consent, exploitation, and modern dating as it follows a young writer's journey to reclaim her life after a traumatic experience. Coel's exploration of complex issues is both illuminating and deeply moving.

The Night Of (2016)

"The Night Of" is a gripping drama that follows Naz, a young man charged with murder after a night of partying. The series explores the complexities of the justice system and human psychology, offering an engaging and tense narrative.

Sense8 (2015-2018)

"Sense8" is an inclusive sci-fi series about individuals connected by their minds, and hunted by those who see them as a threat. Despite its cancellation, the show has a dedicated fan base due to its diverse cast, imaginative plot, and engaging storytelling.

The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

"The Haunting of Hill House" is a chilling drama that combines supernatural horror with family dynamics. The series follows a fractured family as they confront the terrors that drove them from their home, offering a psychological exploration of trauma and fear.

Arcane (2021-present)

"Arcane" brings the video game "League of Legends" to life in an animated series that tells the story of two sisters on opposing sides of a conflict. With emotional weight, impressive animation, and a complex fantasy world, the show has captivated both gamers and general audiences.

The Queen's Gambit (2020)

"The Queen's Gambit" follows a chess prodigy's journey to success while dealing with fame and addiction. Anya Taylor-Joy's multifaceted performance and the series' dramatization of chess make it a captivating watch that explores the complexities of competition and personal struggles.

Chernobyl (2019)

"Chernobyl" is a gripping retelling of the 1986 nuclear disaster and its aftermath. The series offers a dramatic portrayal of the events, focusing on the human stories behind the catastrophe and its impact on individuals and society.

Sports Night (1998-2000)

Among the most underrated gems of the late '90s is Sports Night, a workplace comedy-drama centered around two best friends and anchors (Josh Charles and Peter Krause) of a nightly cable program of the same name. Created by Aaron Sorkin, who went on to global fame for his series The West Wing and movies like The Social Network and The Trial of the Chicago 7, this series struggled to find an audience on ABC and had a premature end, but the two seasons that did air are full of irresistible romances and fast-talking, witty characters that are reminiscent of Sorkin's later work.

Les Revenants (2012-2015)

The French drama Les Revenants (also known as The Returned) presents a unique take on the supernatural genre. Set in a small mountain town, the series follows a group of people who mysteriously return from the dead and try to reintegrate into society. However, they're met with confusion, fear, and suspicion from the living. As secrets unravel and tensions escalate, the show delves into the psychological and emotional complexities of its characters while maintaining an eerie atmosphere. The slow-burning narrative and atmospheric visuals contribute to the unsettling feeling that permeates the series.

Succession (2018-present)

Succession is a satirical drama that offers an inside look into the dysfunctional dynamics of a wealthy and powerful family vying for control of a media conglomerate. Created by Jesse Armstrong, the series is filled with sharp wit, cutting dialogue, and complex characters. The Roy family's internal power struggles, betrayals, and moral dilemmas are presented with both humor and drama. The performances, particularly by Brian Cox as the patriarch Logan Roy, are outstanding, making Succession a captivating exploration of wealth, influence, and the dark side of corporate America.

The Crown (2016-2022)

The Crown provides a sweeping and meticulously crafted historical portrayal of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Created by Peter Morgan, this acclaimed series offers a deep dive into the personal and political challenges faced by the British royal family. Each season covers a different era of Queen Elizabeth's reign, exploring the complexities of monarchy, marriage, duty, and societal change. With its opulent production design, stellar performances, and intricate storytelling, The Crown offers viewers a fascinating blend of history and drama.

Stranger Things (2016-present)

Stranger Things blends nostalgic references from the '80s with supernatural and science fiction elements to create an addictive and compelling series. Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the show follows a group of kids who encounter otherworldly phenomena, government conspiracies, and a young girl with psychokinetic abilities. The series captures the essence of 1980s pop culture while delivering a suspenseful and heartwarming narrative. With its intriguing mysteries and memorable characters, Stranger Things has garnered a massive fan base.

BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

BoJack Horseman is an animated series that defies expectations by tackling complex themes such as mental health, addiction, fame, and existentialism through the lens of anthropomorphic animal characters. The show follows BoJack Horseman, a washed-up actor struggling to find meaning in his life after his hit '90s sitcom. With its sharp humor, introspective storytelling, and willingness to delve into dark and uncomfortable topics, the series has received critical acclaim for its unique approach to animation and its unflinching exploration of the human condition.