Mowgli OTT Release Date, Where to Watch and 3 Reasons to Stream Roshan Kanakala’s Film

After a brief theatrical run, Mowgli, the Telugu romantic action drama starring Roshan Kanakala, is set to find a second life on OTT. Directed by Sandeep Raj of Colour Photo fame, the film may not have impressed at the box office, but its performances and intense moments make it a decent watch on digital platforms.
Here’s everything you need to know about Mowgli’s OTT release date, streaming platform, cast, plot and reasons why it’s worth watching online.
Mowgli OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform
Following its theatrical release on December 13, 2025, Mowgli is making a quick transition to digital streaming.
Mowgli OTT Details:
OTT Release Date: January 1, 2026
Streaming Platform: ETV Win
Also Available On: OTTplay Premium
The film will stream exclusively on ETV Win, with OTTplay Premium offering bundled access for subscribers.
Not every hero is born in the city.— ETV Win (@etvwin) December 26, 2025
Some rise from the wild. 🌿#Mowgli2025
Premieres from January 1st, exclusively on @etvwin. 🎬
A @SandeepRaaaj cinema. 🎥
A @kaalabhairava7 musical. 🎶
🌟ing @RoshanKanakala@publicstar_bsk@SakshiMhadolkar@harshachemudu
🎁 Special Launch… pic.twitter.com/oVbPJNWmbC
About Mowgli: Story Overview
Mowgli is a Telugu romantic action drama that revolves around Krishna, an orphan struggling to survive in the film industry while searching for stability in life. His journey takes an emotional turn when he falls in love with Jasmine, a hearing- and speech-impaired background dancer.
Set against a mix of urban grit and jungle backdrops, the story explores love, ambition and survival, while introducing a menacing antagonist whose actions push the protagonist toward intense emotional and physical confrontations. Though the narrative follows familiar tropes, the film leans heavily on performances and dramatic face-offs.
3 Strong Reasons to Watch Mowgli on OTT
Despite its predictable storyline, Mowgli offers several elements that work better on a small screen.
1. Roshan Kanakala’s Honest Performance
Roshan Kanakala delivers one of his more grounded performances as Krishna. He convincingly portrays a man weighed down by unemployment, societal pressure and emotional setbacks. His restraint in emotional scenes and intensity during confrontations add depth to an otherwise routine character, making his performance one of the film’s biggest strengths.
2. Bandi Saroj Kumar Steals the Show as the Antagonist
One of the standout aspects of Mowgli isBandi Saroj Kumar’s performance as a ruthless and unpredictable cop. Known primarily for his independent filmmaking, Saroj Kumar surprises audiences with his menacing screen presence.
His character’s sharp dialogue and aggressive behaviour were impactful enough to earn the film an A certificate. The antagonist’s arc adds much-needed tension and is easily among the most talked-about elements of the movie.
3. Intense Confrontation Scenes in the Second Half
While the first half sets up the characters, the film truly comes alive in its final stretch. The last 20 minutes, featuring powerful face-offs between Roshan Kanakala and Bandi Saroj Kumar, are tightly executed and emotionally charged.
These confrontation scenes elevate the film and make it engaging for viewers who enjoy intense drama and character-driven conflict.
Mowgli Cast and Crew Details
Main Cast:
Roshan Kanakala as Krishna (Mowgli)
Sakshi Madholkar as Jasmine
Bandi Saroj Kumar
Viva Harsha
Krishna Bhagavan
Mounika Reddy
Crew:
Director: Sandeep Raj
Producers: TG Vishwa Prasad, Krithi Prasad
Production House: People Media Factory
Music Director: Kaala Bhairava
Why Mowgli Works Better on OTT
Mowgli struggled theatrically due to mixed word of mouth, stiff competition and a familiar plotline. However, its quick move to OTT gives it breathing room. Viewers can now engage with the film without box-office expectations, appreciating its performances and emotional beats at their own pace.
The shorttheatrical-to-OTT window of under three weeks reflects a growing trend in Telugu cinema, where mid-budget films aim for wider digital reach after limited theatrical success.
Mowgli may not reinvent the romantic action genre, but it offers strong performances, a memorable antagonist and intense drama, making it a reasonable one-time watch on OTT. If you enjoy performance-driven films with emotional conflict and gritty confrontations, this New Year release could be worth your time.
Mowgli starts streaming on January 1, 2026, exclusively on ETV Win and OTTplay Premium.
Also Read:
Revolver Rita OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Keerthy Suresh’s Crime Comedy Online
Mark (2025): Release Date, Trailer, Plot, Cast, and OTT Details of Kiccha Sudeep’s Cop Thriller