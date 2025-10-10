Ms Incognito Episodes 5-6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Where to Watch

The hit K-drama Ms Incognito continues to captivate audiences with its intriguing mix of crime, romance, and suspense. Starring Jeon Yeo-been in a dual role, the series has quickly become one of 2025’s most talked-about shows. Episodes 5 and 6 are set to release soon, and here’s everything viewers need to know about the upcoming installments.
Ms Incognito Episodes 5-6 Release Date and Time
Ms Incognito follows a Monday-Tuesday release schedule. The details for the next episodes are as follows:
Episode 5: October 13, 2025, 10:00 PM KST (6:30 PM IST in India)
Episode 6: October 14, 2025, 10:00 PM KST (6:30 PM IST in India)
In South Korea, episodes air on ENA and Genie TV, while international fans, including viewers in India, can stream the episodes on Rakuten Viki.
Where to Watch Ms Incognito Online
International viewers:Rakuten Viki
This ensures global audiences can stay updated with the series’ twists and turns as soon as the episodes release.
Ms Incognito Cast and Characters
The series features a talented ensemble cast:
Jeon Yeo-been as Kim Yeong-ran / Bu Se-mi – the protagonist who assumes a new identity to survive dangerous circumstances.
Jung Jin-young as Jeon Dong-min – a kind-hearted single father and strawberry farmer.
Jang Yoon-ju
Joo Hyun-young as Baek Hye-ji
Seo Hyun-woo
Moon Sung-keun as Ga Sung-ho
Directed byPark Yoo-young and written by Hyun Gyu-ri, the show skillfully balances suspense, romance, and high-stakes drama.
Ms Incognito Plot Overview
Ms Incognito tells the story of Kim Yeong-ran, a woman from humble beginnings who becomes the bodyguard of a wealthy, terminally ill chaebol chairman. After entering into a contract marriage, her life spirals into danger as she becomes a target of rivals seeking the chairman’s fortune. To protect herself, Yeong-ran adopts a new identity as Bu Se-mi, a kindergarten teacher, and hides in the quiet village of Muchang.
Episodes 5 and 6 promise to heighten the tension as Bu Se-mi’s secrets are at risk of being exposed. Fans can expect unexpected twists, deeper character connections, and moments that test her courage and ingenuity.
Recap of Episodes 3-4
Episode 3: Kim Yeong-ran settles into Muchang Village as Bu Se-mi, cautiously adjusting to rural life while trying to stay hidden from her enemies. She meets Dong-min and begins forming connections, but suspicion slowly arises.
Episode 4: Her secret identity faces new challenges as her odd behavior raises doubts. An unexpected visitor escalates the tension, setting the stage for more confrontations in upcoming episodes.
What to Expect in Episodes 5-6
The upcoming episodes will delve deeper into the mystery surrounding Kim Yeong-ran’s past and the dangers she faces. Viewers can anticipate:
The revelation of hidden threats
Emotional confrontations
Twists that challenge her dual identity
Strengthening relationships between central characters
These episodes are crucial in propelling the narrative toward the dramatic climax of the series.
Ms Incognito has emerged as one of 2025’s most gripping K-dramas, blending suspense, romance, and emotional storytelling seamlessly. With episodes 5 and 6 set to release on October 13-14, 2025, fans can continue following Jeon Yeo-been’s compelling performance as Kim Yeong-ran / Bu Se-mi. Streaming on ENA, Genie TV, TVING, and Rakuten Viki, this crime-romance drama ensures audiences worldwide stay hooked to its twists and high-stakes drama.
