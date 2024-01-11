Must-Watch OTT Releases this week (January 8, 2024 - January 14, 2024)

Must-Watch OTT Releases this week : As we step into the second week of January 2024, the world of entertainment continues to dazzle with an array of captivating content streaming on Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms. From thrilling action sequences to heartwarming dramas, this week's must-watch OTT releases promise to redefine our cinematic experiences. Join us on a journey through the diverse offerings hitting screens from January 8 to January 14, 2024, as we explore the world of superheroes, gripping mysteries, and immersive storytelling.

Echo - (Release Date: January 11, 2024 | Where to Watch: Netflix)

Kicking off the year is the American mini-series, "Echo," set to premiere on Netflix. This Marvel Cinematic Universe production follows Maya's journey as she returns to her hometown, delving into her roots. Starring Alaqua Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and a talented ensemble, "Echo" promises a narrative steeped in Marvel's rich continuity.

Killer Soup - (Release Date: January 11, 2024 | Where to Watch: Netflix)

Switching gears to a Hindi black comedy thriller, "Killer Soup" takes center stage on Netflix. The movie unfolds the chaotic tale of Swathi Shetty, an aspiring chef with plans gone awry. With a stellar cast including Manoj Bapayee and Konkona Sensharma, this promises to be a roller-coaster of emotions and unexpected twists.

Kota Bommali PS - (Release Date: January 11, 2024 | Where to Watch: Aha)

Directed by Teja Marni, this Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit "Nayattu" explores the plight of a police officer wrongfully accused. "Kota Bommali PS" boasts a cast featuring Srikanth and Rahul Vijay, promising a gripping narrative on Aha.

Mission Impossible 7 - (Release Date: January 11, 2024 | Where to Watch: Prime Video)

Christopher McQuarrie's "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" continues the saga on Prime Video. Ethan Hunt and his IMF team take center stage, battling to protect humanity from a new threat. Brace yourself for high-octane action and suspense.

The Legend of Human Season 3 - (Release Date: January 12, 2024 | Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar)

Disney+ Hotstar brings the third season of "The Legend of Hanuman," chronicling the timeless tale of Lord Hanuman and his embodiment of hope in times of darkness. Immerse yourself in the divine narrative that transcends generations.

The Kerala Story - (Release Date: January 12, 2024 | Where to Watch: Zee5)

Directed by Sudipto Sen, "The Kerala Story" unfolds on Zee5, featuring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, and others. This Hindi drama promises a compelling storyline, exploring the lives of its central characters against the backdrop of Kerala.

Killers of the Flower Moon - (Release Date: January 12, 2024 | Where to Watch: Apple TV)

Martin Scorsese's epic Western drama, "Killers of the Flower Moon," takes audiences to 1920s Oklahoma. Based on a true story, the film delves into greed, treachery, and the pursuit of justice. Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone lead an impressive cast on Apple TV+.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 1 - (Release Date: January 9 | Available on BookMyShow Stream)

Marking the beginning of a trilogy, "Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 1" takes us deep into the DC Multiverse. An animated adaptation inspired by the iconic comic series, this installment introduces the Anti-Monitor, triggering a crisis that necessitates a coalition of superheroes across various universes. Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, and Green Lantern unite to face this formidable challenge.

Break Point Season 2- (Release Date: January 10 | Streaming on Netflix)

Returning for a second season, "Break Point" delves into the high-stakes world of professional tennis. The series follows renowned players like Taylor Fritz and Maria Sakkari, along with rising talents like Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff. Season 2 explores Aryna Sabalenka’s quest for the world number one spot and provides an intimate look into the personal journeys of these athletes.

Metallic Rouge - (Release Date: January 10 | Streaming on Crunchyroll)

Set in a universe where humans and androids coexist, this anime tells the story of an android named Rouge Redstar and her human partner, Naomi Orthmann. Tasked with neutralizing the Immortal Nine, a group of synthetic beings threatening Mars, this mecha-inspired series offers a unique take on relationships and a darker narrative, with originality at its core.

Boy Swallows Universe - (Release Date: January 11 | Streaming on Netflix)

Adapted from Trent Dalton’s semi-autobiographical novel, "Boy Swallows Universe" transforms into a limited series on Netflix. Set in 1980s Brisbane, the story revolves around Eli, a 12-year-old boy navigating a tumultuous family life. Amidst a complex backdrop, Eli discovers love, confronts adversaries, and embarks on a daring quest to safeguard his mother.