Lakshadweep: Know interesting facts about India's Hidden Island Paradise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep has thrust this hidden gem into the limelight, sparking nationwide interest. Proposing to transform the Union Territory into an adventure and tourism hub, the archipelago is poised to become India's next hot travel destination. In this article, we delve into the beauty of Lakshadweep, explore the permit guidelines, and examine the rising chatter comparing it to the Maldives.

Nestled in the Laccadive Seas off Kerala's coastline, Lakshadweep comprises 36 coral islands, each offering a glimpse of a tropical paradise. Renowned for its breathtaking beaches and rich marine life, Lakshadweep stands as an idyllic holiday destination waiting to be explored.

Lakshadweep Entry Permit Guidelines

To unlock the treasures of Lakshadweep, visitors must adhere to the Laccadive, Minicoy, and Amindivi Islands (Restriction on Entry and Residence) Rules of 1967. Non-native individuals require a permit from the competent authority, obtainable online with an application fee of 50 rupees. Foreign tourists must possess a valid passport and an Indian visa.

The entry permit guidelines aim to protect the indigenous Scheduled Tribes, constituting the majority of Lakshadweep's population. The official Lakshadweep Tourism website emphasizes the importance of these measures in preserving the archipelago's cultural heritage.

Application Process

Prospective Indian visitors must submit a Police Clearance Certificate and a self-attested ID card, along with three passport-size photographs. The entry permit, once approved, must be presented upon arrival in Lakshadweep, facilitating an unhindered exploration of the islands.

Lakshadweep vs. Maldives

The social media buzz surrounding PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit has inadvertently led to comparisons with the Maldives. However, it's crucial to understand that while interest in Lakshadweep is surging, it's not a direct alternative to the Maldives.

Lakshadweep, translating to one hundred thousand islands in Sanskrit, is comprised of 35 islands, 10 of which are inhabited. Unlike the Maldives, Lakshadweep is an unexplored paradise with a rich history dating back to the era of Tipu Sultan.

A First-Timer's Guide to Lakshadweep

As Lakshadweep emerges from the shadows, it beckons adventurers with its pristine beauty and cultural richness. The recent surge in interest signals a new era for Lakshadweep, positioning it as a must-visit destination for those seeking an offbeat and enchanting travel experience. For those considering a visit, here's a quick guide to the captivating Lakshadweep Islands:

Lakshadweep became a Union Territory in 1956. Only 10 out of the 36 islands are inhabited, with popular destinations including Minicoy, Kalpeni, Kadmat, Bangaram, and Thinnakara Islands. Lakshadweep can be reached only via Kochi, Kerala, with Air India operating flights six days a week. Permit Process: Entry is restricted, requiring a permit from the Lakshadweep Administration. Download a clearance certificate, get it cleared locally, and obtain the entry permit from the administration office in Kochi.

Sailing to Lakshadweep

Seven ships, including MV Kavaratti and MV Minicoy, operate between Kochi and Lakshadweep, providing a unique journey to this unexplored Indian paradise.