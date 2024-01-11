Paush Amavasya 2024: Spiritual Significance and Rituals

Paush Amavasya 2024: Amavasya, also known as the New Moon Day, holds profound religious and spiritual importance in Hindu culture. This day signifies the absence of the Moon in the night sky, and Pausha Amavasya specifically occurs when the moon remains unseen during the month of Pausha. In the year 2024, Pausha Amavasya marks the initial occurrence of this celestial event.

Date and Time

Amavasya Tithi Begins - January 10, 2024 - 08:10 PM

Amavasya Tithi Ends - January 11, 2024 - 05:26 PM

Understanding the Significance

Amavasya, occurring monthly, is a day of both religious and spiritual significance. During this time, the Moon is concealed in the sky, and Pausha Amavasya, falling within the month of Pausha, is especially revered. This day is considered crucial for paying homage to ancestors through rituals such as Pitru Puja, Pitru Tarpan, and Pind Daan. It is a day auspicious for various religious and spiritual activities.

For individuals with unfavorable Moon placement in their birth charts, offering water to the Moon and taking a holy dip in the Ganga river is advised. Those under the influence of Saturn, experiencing Shani Sadhe Sati or Maha Dasha, are recommended to light a diya with mustard oil under the Peepal tree.

Pausha Amavasya 2024: Rituals and Puja Vidhi