Paush Amavasya 2024: Spiritual Significance and Rituals

Paush Amavasya 2024: Amavasya, also known as the New Moon Day, holds profound religious and spiritual importance in Hindu culture. This day signifies the absence of the Moon in the night sky, and Pausha Amavasya specifically occurs when the moon remains unseen during the month of Pausha. In the year 2024, Pausha Amavasya marks the initial occurrence of this celestial event.
Amavasya Tithi Begins - January 10, 2024 - 08:10 PM
Amavasya Tithi Ends - January 11, 2024 - 05:26 PM
Amavasya, occurring monthly, is a day of both religious and spiritual significance. During this time, the Moon is concealed in the sky, and Pausha Amavasya, falling within the month of Pausha, is especially revered. This day is considered crucial for paying homage to ancestors through rituals such as Pitru Puja, Pitru Tarpan, and Pind Daan. It is a day auspicious for various religious and spiritual activities.
For individuals with unfavorable Moon placement in their birth charts, offering water to the Moon and taking a holy dip in the Ganga river is advised. Those under the influence of Saturn, experiencing Shani Sadhe Sati or Maha Dasha, are recommended to light a diya with mustard oil under the Peepal tree.
Wake up early and take a sacred bath to purify oneself.
Many devotees visit holy places to take a dip in the sacred Ganga river.
After the bath, devotees offer Arghya (water offering) to Lord Surya.
This auspicious day is ideal for performing Pind Daan and Pitru Tarpan to honor ancestors.
If unable to visit holy places, invite a Brahmin or priest at home for Pitru Tarpan or Pitru Puja. Offer food, clothes, and Dakshina.
Performing hawan (ritual fire) and yajna (sacrificial offerings) on this day is considered meritorious.
It is rewarding to feed dogs, cows, ants, and crows on Amavasya day.
Organizing Pitru Gayatri for the peace of ancestors is a noble act. Reading the Bhagavad Gita on this day is also considered auspicious.
To alleviate Pitru Dosha, chanting Vishnu Sahasranaama is recommended.