Naatu Naatu And... Check Out India's Nominations At Oscars 2023

India bagged three nominations at the Oscars 2023 after the final list was announced on Tuesday.
SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu’ was nominated at the 95th Academy Awards in the Original Song category alongside ‘Applause’ from Tell it Like a Woman, ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun Maverick, ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and ‘This Is A Life’ from Everything Everywhere All at Once.
However, having already grabbed a Golden Globe, Naatu Naatu was not the only nomination from India with ‘All That Breathes’ bagging a nomination in the Best Documentary Feature Film and ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ getting a nomination in the Best Documentary Short Film.
The nomination for Naatu Naatu came amid a lot of anticipation and hope that the film will get nominated in the Best Foreign Film category. A section of people on social media also predicted that the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer film would also be nominate in the Best Picture and Best Actor categories.
The makers of RRR had earlier posted a finger-crossed emoji on the official Twitter page of the film.
It may be noted that MM Keeravani’s composition Naatu Naatu had recently bagged a Golden Globe Award.
Meanwhile, director Pan Nalin’s Gujarati film Chhello Show or The Last Film Show, was chosen as the country’s official Oscar entry this year, failed to bag a nomination.
RRR director SS Rajamouli had said recently that he was disappointed but happy for Chhello Show that was picked over his film. He told Hollywood Reporter, “It is disappointing. But we are not the kind of people who would sit and brood on why it didn’t happenWhat has happened has happened, and we should go forward with it. “
“But I am happy because it (Chhello Show/ The Last Film Show) is also an Indian film and it has also been shortlisted for Oscars. I’m quite happy for it. Of course, everyone knew RRR had a much bigger chance. Here (in the US) everyone felt RRR had a bigger chance. But I don’t know how the committee (Film Federation of India), what are guidelines for the committee I don’t know that and I can’t comment on that,” added Rajamouli.