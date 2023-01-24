Naatu Naatu And... Check Out India's Nominations At Oscars 2023

India bagged three nominations at the Oscars 2023 after the final list was announced on Tuesday.

SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu’ was nominated at the 95th Academy Awards in the Original Song category alongside ‘Applause’ from Tell it Like a Woman, ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun Maverick, ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and ‘This Is A Life’ from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

However, having already grabbed a Golden Globe, Naatu Naatu was not the only nomination from India with ‘All That Breathes’ bagging a nomination in the Best Documentary Feature Film and ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ getting a nomination in the Best Documentary Short Film.

The nomination for Naatu Naatu came amid a lot of anticipation and hope that the film will get nominated in the Best Foreign Film category. A section of people on social media also predicted that the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer film would also be nominate in the Best Picture and Best Actor categories.

The makers of RRR had earlier posted a finger-crossed emoji on the official Twitter page of the film.