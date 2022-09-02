Ind Vs SA T20: Assam CM Forms Council To Monitor Preparations For Guwahati Tie

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday formed a committee to look after the preparations for the T-20 international match between India and South Africa to be played in Guwahati on October 2.
A special meeting was held in this regard at the state secretariat in Dispur, which was chaired by CM Sarma.
The meeting was attended by the secretary of Assam Cricket Association (ACA), Devajit Saikia, the Metropolitan District Administration, Assam Police and Commissioner Secretary of the Public Works Department.
Moreover, the chief minister directed the newly constituted committee to handle the matter with utmost dedication with the match scheduled to be held amid Durga Puja celebrations in the city.
Meanwhile, during the meeting, it was decided that the sale of tickets for the match will begin online from the second week of September.
A total of 32,000 tickets will be up for sale out the total seating capacity of 39,500 at the Barsapara situated international cricket stadium.
It may be noted that Guwahati’s Barsapara stadium was earlier selected as one of the venues to host a T20 international match against South Africa as a part of their tour of India.
Ahead of the T20 World Cup scheduled to begin from October 16, this year, the Indian cricket team will play against Australia and South Africa.
With the venues decided for the three-match home series against Australia, Guwahati is set to again get an opportunity to host a T20 international match in the series against South Africa.
Guwahati had been selected alongside Thiruvananthapuram and Indore to host the second of the three T20s to be played on October 2.
It may be noted that this is the first match since the debacle at Guwahati’s Barsapara stadium in January 2020.
After rain washed away the first match of the T20 series against Sri Lanka, ground staff was seen trying out different methods to get the pitch dry leading to a comedy of errors.