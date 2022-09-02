Ind Vs SA T20: Assam CM Forms Council To Monitor Preparations For Guwahati Tie

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday formed a committee to look after the preparations for the T-20 international match between India and South Africa to be played in Guwahati on October 2.

A special meeting was held in this regard at the state secretariat in Dispur, which was chaired by CM Sarma.

The meeting was attended by the secretary of Assam Cricket Association (ACA), Devajit Saikia, the Metropolitan District Administration, Assam Police and Commissioner Secretary of the Public Works Department.

Moreover, the chief minister directed the newly constituted committee to handle the matter with utmost dedication with the match scheduled to be held amid Durga Puja celebrations in the city.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, it was decided that the sale of tickets for the match will begin online from the second week of September.

A total of 32,000 tickets will be up for sale out the total seating capacity of 39,500 at the Barsapara situated international cricket stadium.