Netflix December 2025 Releases: Complete List of New Movies, Shows, Finales and Holiday Specials

Netflix is closing the year with one of its biggest release slates ever. December 2025 brings final chapters of major franchises, new films, international series, documentaries, holiday specials and dozens of classic movies added on Day 1. With big drops scheduled for December 1, December 25 and December 31, the platform promises non-stop entertainment through the festive season.

Stranger Things Season 5 – Volume 2 on Dec 25, Finale on Dec 31

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery – Dec 12

Emily in Paris Season 5 – Dec 18

Babylon, Cast Away, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie – mid-month arrivals

December 1: New Series & Movies

Netflix starts the month with fresh episodes and a long list of classics.

New Series and Specials

CoComelon Lane: Season 6

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Adam Sandler

Love is Blind: Italy

Major Classic Films Added

Includes A League of Their Own, As Good as It Gets, Burlesque, Big Momma’s House 1–2, Cheaper by the Dozen 1–2, Downton Abbey, Kung Fu Panda Trilogy, Little Women, Pulp Fiction, The Wolf of Wall Street, and more.

Period Drama

Victoria: Seasons 1–3

December 2–5: New Seasons, Docu-Specials and Comedies

December 2

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: Season 2

Matt Rife: Unwrapped – A Christmas Crowd Work Special

December 3

My Secret Santa (rom-com)

The Northman

Stranded With My Mother-in-Law: Season 3

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration

December 4

The Abandons (new drama series)

Mean Girls (2004)

Forrest Gump

December 5

Jay Kelly (Adam Sandler film)

Jay Kelly: Making Of

The New Yorker: 100 Years

Love and Wine

December 7–14: Blockbusters, Documentaries & Animation

December 7

Babylon

Cast Away

Elmo and Mark Rober’s Merry Giftmas

December 9

The West Wing: All 7 Seasons

Badly in Love (Japan)

Masaka Kids (documentary)

Blood Coast: Season 2

December 10

The Accident: Season 2

Record of Ragnarok: Season 3

The Next Act (Simon Cowell)

December 11

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft: Season 2

The Fakenapping

Man Vs Baby

Had I Not Seen the Sun – Part 2

December 12–14

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery – Dec 12

The Amazing Digital Circus: Episodes 5–7 – Dec 12

City of Shadows – Dec 12

The Talented Mr Ripley – Dec 13

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie – Dec 14

December 15–19: Holiday Wave + Sports Event

December 15 – Holiday Releases

A Cowboy Christmas Romance

Christmas at the Chalet

The Christmas Classic

Christmas on the Alpaca Farm

The Creature Cases: Chapter 6

December 16

Castle Rock: Seasons 1–2

Culinary Class Wars: Season 2

December 17

Murder in Monaco

What’s In The Box? (Neil Patrick Harris)

December 18

Emily in Paris: Season 5

10DANCE

December 19

Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day (live event)

The Great Flood

December 22–24: New Films and Docuseries

December 22

The Closer: Seasons 1–7

Sicily Express

John Elway Documentary

December 23

Eden (Ron Howard)

King of Collectables: Season 3

December 24

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Goodbye June

Tom Segura: Teacher

December 25: Christmas Day Releases

Holiday Sports Matches

Two live holiday gameday streams.

Stranger Things Season 5: Volume 2

The story moves toward its final chapter.

December 26–30: Crime, Reality and Stand-Up

December 26

Cover-Up (investigative documentary)

December 29

Members Only: Palm Beach (reality series)

December 30

Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story

Ricky Gervais: Mortality

December 31: New Year’s Eve Finale

Sleeping With Other People

Final movie drop of 2025.

Stranger Things Season 5: The Finale (8 PM ET)

The epic series comes to an end with a global New Year’s Eve premiere.

Top Picks for the Month

Stranger Things 5 – Volume 2 + the Finale

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Emily in Paris: Season 5

Babylon

Castle Rock

Netflix closes 2025 with one of its most diverse and ambitious release lineups to date. From the emotionally charged finale of Stranger Things to new global films, returning fan-favourite shows, festive programming and a rich collection of classic titles, December offers something for every kind of viewer. Whether you're planning year-end family movie nights, holiday binge sessions or looking forward to major premieres, this month’s schedule ensures a packed and satisfying viewing experience. With major drops spread across the month—including Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve—Netflix’s December 2025 slate delivers a fittingly grand finish to the year in streaming.

