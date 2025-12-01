Netflix December 2025 Releases: Complete List of New Movies, Shows, Finales and Holiday Specials

Netflix is closing the year with one of its biggest release slates ever. December 2025 brings final chapters of major franchises, new films, international series, documentaries, holiday specials and dozens of classic movies added on Day 1. With big drops scheduled for December 1, December 25 and December 31, the platform promises non-stop entertainment through the festive season.
December 1: New Series & Movies
Netflix starts the month with fresh episodes and a long list of classics.
New Series and Specials
CoComelon Lane: Season 6
My Next Guest with David Letterman and Adam Sandler
Love is Blind: Italy
Major Classic Films Added
Includes A League of Their Own, As Good as It Gets, Burlesque, Big Momma’s House 1–2, Cheaper by the Dozen 1–2, Downton Abbey, Kung Fu Panda Trilogy, Little Women, Pulp Fiction, The Wolf of Wall Street, and more.
Period Drama
Victoria: Seasons 1–3
December 2–5: New Seasons, Docu-Specials and Comedies
December 2
Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: Season 2
Matt Rife: Unwrapped – A Christmas Crowd Work Special
December 3
My Secret Santa (rom-com)
The Northman
Stranded With My Mother-in-Law: Season 3
With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration
December 4
The Abandons (new drama series)
Mean Girls (2004)
Forrest Gump
December 5
Jay Kelly (Adam Sandler film)
Jay Kelly: Making Of
The New Yorker: 100 Years
Love and Wine
December 7–14: Blockbusters, Documentaries & Animation
December 7
Babylon
Cast Away
Elmo and Mark Rober’s Merry Giftmas
December 9
The West Wing: All 7 Seasons
Badly in Love (Japan)
Masaka Kids (documentary)
Blood Coast: Season 2
December 10
The Accident: Season 2
Record of Ragnarok: Season 3
The Next Act (Simon Cowell)
December 11
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft: Season 2
The Fakenapping
Man Vs Baby
Had I Not Seen the Sun – Part 2
December 12–14
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery – Dec 12
The Amazing Digital Circus: Episodes 5–7 – Dec 12
City of Shadows – Dec 12
The Talented Mr Ripley – Dec 13
PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie – Dec 14
December 15–19: Holiday Wave + Sports Event
December 15 – Holiday Releases
A Cowboy Christmas Romance
Christmas at the Chalet
The Christmas Classic
Christmas on the Alpaca Farm
The Creature Cases: Chapter 6
December 16
Castle Rock: Seasons 1–2
Culinary Class Wars: Season 2
December 17
Murder in Monaco
What’s In The Box? (Neil Patrick Harris)
December 18
Emily in Paris: Season 5
10DANCE
December 19
Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day (live event)
The Great Flood
December 22–24: New Films and Docuseries
December 22
The Closer: Seasons 1–7
Sicily Express
John Elway Documentary
December 23
Eden (Ron Howard)
King of Collectables: Season 3
December 24
Downton Abbey: A New Era
Goodbye June
Tom Segura: Teacher
December 25: Christmas Day Releases
Holiday Sports Matches
Two live holiday gameday streams.
Stranger Things Season 5: Volume 2
The story moves toward its final chapter.
December 26–30: Crime, Reality and Stand-Up
December 26
Cover-Up (investigative documentary)
December 29
Members Only: Palm Beach (reality series)
December 30
Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story
Ricky Gervais: Mortality
December 31: New Year’s Eve Finale
Sleeping With Other People
Final movie drop of 2025.
Stranger Things Season 5: The Finale (8 PM ET)
The epic series comes to an end with a global New Year’s Eve premiere.
Top Picks for the Month
Stranger Things 5 – Volume 2 + the Finale
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
Emily in Paris: Season 5
Babylon
Castle Rock
Netflix closes 2025 with one of its most diverse and ambitious release lineups to date. From the emotionally charged finale of Stranger Things to new global films, returning fan-favourite shows, festive programming and a rich collection of classic titles, December offers something for every kind of viewer. Whether you're planning year-end family movie nights, holiday binge sessions or looking forward to major premieres, this month’s schedule ensures a packed and satisfying viewing experience. With major drops spread across the month—including Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve—Netflix’s December 2025 slate delivers a fittingly grand finish to the year in streaming.
