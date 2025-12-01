JioHotstar New Releases in December 2025: List of Movies and Shows to Stream This Month

December 2025 arrives with an impressive lineup on JioHotstar, offering viewers a mix of high-profile Hollywood premieres, major Indian originals, festive dramas and returning favourites. From David Corenswet’s big-screen debut as Superman to Madhuri Dixit’s much-awaited thriller series Mrs Deshpande, the platform’s December slate promises variety across genres.

Whether you enjoy action-packed spectacles, emotional dramas, supernatural sagas or family entertainers, here is your complete guide to every new title arriving on JioHotstar this month.

JioHotstar New Releases in December 2025

Title Release Date Genre The Bad Guys 2 December 1 Animated Comedy / Adventure Seher Hone Ko Hai December 2 Hindi Drama Series Dies Irae December 5 Malayalam Horror-Thriller Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 December 10 Fantasy Adventure Series Superman December 11 Superhero / Action Mrs Deshpande December 19 Crime Thriller Series Naagin Season 7 December 27 Supernatural Fantasy Pharma December (TBA) Malayalam Thriller Series

New on JioHotstar This December

The Bad Guys 2

Release Date: December 1

Genre: Animated Comedy / Adventure

The hit 2022 animated heist comedy returns with a high-energy sequel, now available to stream rent-free on JioHotstar. This instalment follows the reformed Bad Guys gang as they attempt to stop a new all-female criminal squad imitating their signature style and framing them for a series of chaotic heists.

Seher Hone Ko Hai



Release Date: December 2

Genre: Hindi Drama

This new Colours–JioHotstar series marks Rishita Kothari’s acting debut, pairing her with Parth Samthaan. The story centres on Seher, a young Muslim woman dreaming of becoming a doctor, while battling the rigid rules imposed by her conservative and extremist father. The show airs Monday–Friday at 10 PM.

Dies Irae

Release Date: December 5

Genre: Horror-Thriller

Pranav Mohanlal’s Malayalam thriller lands on JioHotstar after a successful box-office run. The film follows Rohan, a wealthy architect haunted by the death of his former lover Kani. When he senses her lingering presence, he becomes determined to uncover the truth behind her mysterious demise.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2

Release Date: December 10

Genre: Fantasy Adventure

The highly anticipated second season brings back its core cast led by Walker Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries. Percy and his friends confront new divine challenges while navigating dangerous quests, expanded mythologies and Olympian politics, setting the stage for a darker, more ambitious chapter.

Superman

Release Date: December 11

Genre: Superhero / Action

David Corenswet takes over the iconic cape in this new Superman reboot, which earned over $600 million globally. The film follows Clark Kent as he struggles to balance his alien origins with human values, while battling Lex Luthor’s scheme to frame him for an international incident that threatens world peace.

Mrs Deshpande

Release Date: December 19

Genre: Crime Thriller Series

Madhuri Dixit returns in a gripping thriller inspired by the French series La Mante. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the story follows a notorious female serial killer who is approached by the police to help catch a copycat murderer replicating her crimes. The ensemble cast includes Priyanshu Chatterjee and Siddharth Chandekar.

Naagin Season 7

Release Date: December 27

Genre: Supernatural Fantasy

The long-running franchise returns with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary stepping into the role of the shape-shifting serpent. This season escalates the fantasy drama as Naagin encounters dragon-like creatures posing a threat to humanity. The cast includes Karan Kundrra, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena and others.

Pharma

Release Date: December (TBA)

Genre: Thriller Series

Nivin Pauly leads this JioHotstar original, which had its world premiere at IFFI 2024. The story delves into the ethical and moral complexities of the pharmaceutical industry through the eyes of a medical representative navigating corruption, corporate pressure and personal dilemmas.

Editor’s Picks – Must-Watch JioHotstar Releases This Month

Superman

A refreshed take on the legendary superhero, powered by an impactful new lead performance.

Mrs Deshpande

A tightly structured thriller showcasing Madhuri Dixit in one of her most compelling digital roles yet.

Dies Irae

A haunting Malayalam thriller blending psychological layers with supernatural tension.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2

A fantasy adventure perfect for fans of mythology-driven storytelling.

JioHotstar’s December 2025 lineup offers an engaging blend of major Hollywood debuts, regional dramas, blockbuster Indian originals and returning favourites. Whether you’re looking for holiday entertainment, tense thrillers, family dramas or supernatural action, the platform’s diverse catalogue ensures a month filled with compelling viewing options.

