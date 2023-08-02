Netflix's August 2023 Movie Releases: From Resilience to Legends, Here's What to Watch!

Netflix's August 2023 Movie Releases: Welcome to Netflix's blockbuster lineup for August 2023, where tales of resilience and legends unfold on your screens! Prepare to be captivated by a diverse array of movies that will leave you inspired, on the edge of your seat, and even questioning the very essence of life. From the triumphant journey of a cycling legend in "Mark Cavendish: Never Enough" to the shocking revelations about our food in "Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food," this month's releases promise to take you on an unforgettable cinematic adventure. Join us as we explore the depths of human spirit, embark on thrilling quests, and witness legends come to life in this exciting lineup of Netflix originals. So, get your popcorn ready, buckle up, and let's dive into the world of August 2023 movie releases!
In the inspiring documentary, "Mark Cavendish: Never Enough," witness the remarkable journey of one of the greatest cyclists of all time. Director Alex Kiehl takes you on a rollercoaster ride through Cavendish's rise to fame, his near-fatal setback in 2016, and his triumphant return to the competitive world of cycling. Through exclusive interviews with Cavendish's family and friends, discover the true power of raw will and determination in shaping an athlete's destiny.
Stephanie Soechtig's hard-hitting documentary, "Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food," delves into the shocking reality of the U.S. food production chains. Uncover the disturbing secrets behind decades of loose regulations and corporate greed that have left the American public vulnerable to deadly pathogens like E. coli and salmonella. While not for the faint-hearted, this essential release exposes the unsettling truths about what ends up on our plates.
Prepare for a unique take on the zombie apocalypse with "Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead." Follow the protagonist, Akira, as he embraces the undead-ridden world with an unusual perspective. Based on Haro Aso's manga series, witness Akira's quest to accomplish 100 things he's always wanted to do before his inevitable fate with the zombies. This gripping tale will make you question the true meaning of life.
For fans of Nakaba Suzuki's beloved manga, "The Seven Deadly Sins," the thrilling conclusion is here with "Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2." Join Tristan, the son of one of the original Seven Deadly Sins warriors, as he faces an uphill battle to control his powers and save his mother. The intense action and captivating storyline make this anime-inspired movie a must-watch.
Get ready for a hilarious and fantastical adventure with "Marry My Dead Body." Follow the story of Wu Ming-han, a homophobic cop, who finds himself entangled with a spirit after an unconventional "ghost marriage" ritual. He must join forces with Mao Mao, a gay man who died before his wedding, to solve a murder case. This Taiwanese movie combines folklore and comedy, challenging prejudices and showcasing the power of unity.
Prepare for adrenaline-pumping action as Gal Gadot takes the lead in "Heart of Stone." This thrilling blockbuster, reminiscent of Mission: Impossible and James Bond, follows Gadot's character, a spy entrusted with safeguarding a dangerous technology known as "the Heart." As she navigates electrifying set pieces and confronts ruthless adversaries, Gadot is set to cement her place as a formidable action star in Hollywood.
Netflix brings to life the legendary Chinese tale of "The Monkey King" in a mesmerizing animated feature. Follow the trickster Monkey and his magical Stick as he outsmarts demons and gods alike. With stunning visuals and an engaging storyline, this family-friendly adaptation is sure to captivate audiences and add to Netflix's list of animated successes.
Mark your calendars for these thrilling releases coming to Netflix in August 2023, and let yourself be swept away by a diverse range of captivating stories and unforgettable characters. Don't miss out on these thought-provoking, action-packed, and heartwarming cinematic experiences!