New Malayalam Releases on OTT in September 2023: Pappachan Olivilaanu, Makshika, and more

Padachone Ingalu Kaatholee

In the politically charged narrative helmed by director Bijith Bala, a group of passionate leftwing activists - Dineshan, Grace, Giri, KK, and Gund Saji - find themselves deeply entrenched in the tumultuous world of political ideology and activism. However, the plot takes an unexpected turn when Dineshan becomes romantically entangled with a visiting girl who stays over at his house. Her presence sparks a profound change within him as he begins to reevaluate the dynamics and occurrences within his own home. Suddenly, the personal becomes political for Dineshan, and he finds himself compelled to take action not only on the broader stage of leftwing politics but also within the intimate confines of his family life. With a talented cast including Ann Sheetal, Sunil Sukhada, and Sreenath Bhasi, this thought-provoking film, penned by Pradeep Kumar Kavumthara, explores the intricate interplay between personal convictions and the demands of the outside world, ultimately leading to a transformative journey for its characters.

Pappachan Olivilaanu

In the poignant narrative crafted by director Sinto Sunny, we meet Pappachan, a truck driver whose life is a constant battle to honor and preserve the legacy left behind by his father, Meesha Mathachan. Yet, amidst the challenges of navigating the rugged roads and unpredictable landscapes of his profession, Pappachan's deeper struggle lies in his unquenchable thirst for validation and approval from those around him. As he traverses the highways of life, he yearns to prove himself to others, always seeking that elusive nod of recognition. With a cast led by Jolly Chirayath, Shivaji Guruvayoor, and Saiju Kurup, this character-driven story delves into the complexities of identity, heritage, and the human need for acknowledgment. Written by Sinto Sunny, the film promises a touching exploration of one man's journey to find his place in a world where the approval of others often shapes our destinies.