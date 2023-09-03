New Movies on OTT this Week: August 2023

New Movies on OTT this Week: As the week progresses, streaming platforms are rolling out an enticing array of fresh content, spanning the spectrum from action-packed blockbusters to heartwarming dramas, and even a touch of dark comedy. Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu have a treat in store for their viewers. Here's a peek into the captivating cinematic offerings making their way to your screens this week.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves - Unveiling a Pleasant Surprise

Contrary to expectations, this fantasy journey offers a pleasantly surprising experience that is full of humor and camaraderie. The story follows a group of robbers who are sent on a heroic mission to save the world. Skillfully blending humor and moments of unexpected heroism, the film shines a spotlight on Chris Pine's remarkable portrayal, asserting his position as a leading man in Hollywood. Regardless of your level of familiarity with fantasy, this film promises a fun adventure that deviates from the norm.

Friendship and Scenic Beauty: Unveiling "The Eight Mountains"

"The Eight Mountains," an exploration of friendship and reconciliation, graces The Criterion Channel. Over a span of four decades, the film traces the intertwined lives of two childhood friends. Their reconnection unfolds against the breathtaking backdrop of the Italian Alps, merging sweeping landscapes with intimate character interactions. The result is an engaging portrayal of growth, change, and the enduring strength of companionship.

A Fresh Opportunity for "The Flash"

Following its underwhelming theatrical debut, "The Flash" now arrives on Max, providing a second chance for audiences to explore its multiverse narrative and time-travel elements. While the return of Michael Keaton as the iconic caped crusader adds intrigue, the film falls short in capturing the imaginative flair of its predecessors, namely "Batman" and "Batman Returns." Nevertheless, it invites fans to delve once more into the realm of superheroes and alternate realities.

Dynamic Action: "How to Blow Up a Pipeline"

For those seeking an enthralling cinematic experience, "How to Blow Up a Pipeline" is a must-watch on Hulu. Adapted from Andreas Malm's manifesto, the film chronicles a group of activists determined to dismantle fossil fuel infrastructure. Seamlessly weaving narrative storytelling with thought-provoking concepts, the movie stands out as an impeccably crafted masterpiece. Its engrossing plot, incisive writing, and standout performances make it a standout entry in this year's film roster.

Horror, Humor, and Unforeseen Twists

Horror enthusiasts are in for a treat as this week's streaming lineup serves up a mix of spine-chilling scares and unexpected laughter. "Killer Book Club" sneaks onto Netflix, featuring friends confronting a killer clown in a suspenseful tale. Meanwhile, "Malignant," available on Hulu, promises a unique horror experience with its mind-bending storyline centered around a woman plagued by disturbing visions of real-life murders.

Metalocalypse: Fulfilling Fan Fantasies

"Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar" caters to devoted fans of Adult Swim's acclaimed series. Picking up where "The Doomstar Requiem" left off, the feature follows the band's frontman on a quest to save the world through music. This release marks a moment of celebration for Metalocalypse enthusiasts, as the beloved series embarks on another captivating and melodious journey.

Embracing Lost Love and Tender Moments: "Past Lives"

Celine Song's directorial debut, "Past Lives," graces VOD platforms, captivating audiences with its poignant exploration of lost love. Anchored by a stellar performance from Greta Lee, the film delicately narrates a tale of love's complexities. Each viewing unveils fresh nuances, positioning it as a compelling contender for this year's best film accolades.