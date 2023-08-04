New Tamil OTT Releases this Week: Erumbu, Neymar, and More!

Por Thozhil

Prepare yourself for an adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience as "Por Thozhil" makes its way to Sony Liv on 11th August 2023. This intense thriller revolves around a determined police officer who joins forces with a seasoned law enforcement veteran to hunt down a cunning and elusive serial killer. The duo embarks on a treacherous investigation, filled with unexpected twists and turns that will keep you on the edge of your seat. As they test the limits of their skills and resilience, the suspense will grip you, and you'll be enthralled by the unfolding cat-and-mouse chase. With an IMDb rating of 8.5, "Por Thozhil" has earned accolades for its gripping storyline and commendable performances by Ashok Selvan, Sharath Kumar, and Nikhila Vimal. If you're a fan of gripping thrillers that keep you guessing until the very end, this movie is tailor-made for you.