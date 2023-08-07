New upcoming Amazon Prime releases in August 2023: Are you yearning for a breath of fresh air in your streaming queue, ready to break free from the monotony of mystery shows, romantic comedies, and haunted flicks? Well, hold on tight, because Amazon Prime Video is gearing up to deliver an exhilarating assortment of new shows and movies that will invigorate your viewing experience in August 2023.

Prepare to be whisked away on a nostalgic journey through time with timeless classics like Charlie St. Cloud, Dirty Harry, Saw, The Addams Family, and When Harry Met Sally. These cinematic gems are like old friends returning to grace your screen once again, bringing back cherished memories and iconic moments that never lose their magic.

But that's not all; brace yourself for a wave of excitement as we unveil some irresistible new releases. The intriguing Red, White & Royal Blue and Shelter will captivate your heart and imagination. Red, White & Royal Blue, based on Casey McQuiston's best-selling book, promises a riveting romance between America's First Son, portrayed by the talented Taylor Zakhar Perez, and a captivating prince played by Nicholas Galitzine. Will their love conquer all, or will they face the challenges of societal expectations and familial approval?

For those yearning for heartfelt stories, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is a gem that will leave you feeling warm and fulfilled. This heartwarming miniseries follows a young girl who embarks on a touching journey, sent to live with her grandmother on a farm after enduring a tragic loss. Prepare for a rollercoaster of emotions as the narrative unfolds and resilience triumphs over adversity. And that's just the tip of the iceberg!