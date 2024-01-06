Olivia Rodrigo nominated for six Grammys, including Album of the Year

Olivia Rodrigo nominated for six Grammys: Olivia Rodrigo is overjoyed by her recent achievement. During the premiere of 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' in Los Angeles, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter expressed her excitement at being nominated for six Grammy Awards, describing it as "such an honor," according to People.

Reflecting on the nominations, Rodrigo shared, "Yeah. So insane. It's just such an honor and such a pleasure to be recognized by the music community in such an incredible way. I'm very grateful." The young star also emphasized the joy of seeing her friends recognized alongside her, stating, "Honestly, sometimes that's more exciting than you getting nominated. [You are] just so proud of everyone that you love."

In a heartwarming moment, Rodrigo highlighted her enthusiasm for fellow artist Noah Kahan's nomination for Best New Artist, saying, "Noah Kahan got nominated for Best New Artist, and we were so excited. I was so excited that he got nominated. He was so excited that I got nominated. So it's just a wonderful sharing of the love."

Rodrigo's six Grammy nominations include categories such as Record of the Year for "Vampire," Album of the Year for Guts, song of the Year for "Vampire," Best Pop Solo Performance for "Vampire," Best Pop Vocal Album for Guts, and best rock song for "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl."

The three-time Grammy winner, whose song "Can't Catch Me Now" was recently released, is also featured on the soundtrack for 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'. Expressing her admiration for the franchise, Rodrigo shared, "I love everything Hunger Games. I love the books, I love the movies, and I really love the soundtracks. It's such an honor to be asked to write this song, and I'm very excited to be here."

At the event, Rodrigo dazzled in a black shimmering gown adorned with floral embellishments. She was accompanied by her friend, singer-songwriter Conan Gray, and the duo posed together on the red carpet, radiating joy. The 66th Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on February 4, 2024, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.