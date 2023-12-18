One Piece Film Red OTT Release: Exciting News for Anime Fans

One Piece Film Red OTT Release: Buckle up, anime enthusiasts! Gorō Taniguchi, the brilliant mind behind the magic, brings you the cinematic masterpiece, One Piece Film: Red. This Japanese animated musical fantasy action-adventure, born from the creative genius of Eiichiro Oda and brought to life by Toei Animation, is the sweet sixteen of the One Piece film series.

Where to watch One Piece Magic?

One Piece Film: Red is now available for streaming on the one and only Netflix. But that's not all—join the adventure because another gem, One Piece: Stampede, is also sailing on the same streaming giant. The film hit the digital seas on December 15, delivering a treasure trove of entertainment.

One Piece film Red Box Office

Prepare to be blown away by the acclaim—One Piece Film: Red has set sail to conquer box office records! With musical numbers that hit all the right notes, action scenes that'll leave you on the edge of your seat, and animation style that's pure eye candy, this film has shattered records. Sitting pretty with over ¥20.33 billion in box office receipts, it proudly wears the crown of the highest-grossing One Piece film, the highest-grossing Toei Animation film, and the highest-grossing movie of 2022 in Japan.

But that's not all—this anime sensation stands tall as the fourth-highest-grossing anime film globally, the fourth-highest-grossing Japanese film ever, and the sixth-highest-grossing movie in Japanese history. Talk about making waves!

Picture this: the film was so phenomenal that it returned to the big screens for an encore a year after its initial release. Making history, it soared past the 20 billion yen mark in Japan on October 29, 2023, earning a whopping 300 million yen during its two weeks of rescreening. By the end of the encore showing on November 19, 2023, the film had sold 1474 million tickets, securing its spot as the sixth highest-earning movie in Japanese history and the fourth highest-earning anime film. Now that's what we call a blockbuster!

One Piece film Red Story

Hold your breath as the world-famous singer Uta takes center stage on the island of Elegia. The Straw Hat Pirates embark on an adventure to attend her concert, only to discover a hidden connection with none other than "Red-Haired" Shanks. Turns out, Uta is Shanks' adopted daughter, and their history is nothing short of a captivating tale of love and loss.

As Uta reveals her true identity during a live concert, fans can't help but be mesmerized by her "otherworldly" voice. After years of hiding behind a mysterious facade, Uta is set to make her debut to the public, promising an unforgettable experience for fans and newcomers alike.