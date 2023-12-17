Exciting Malayalam OTT Releases This Week (11th December to 17th December 2023)

Malayalam OTT Releases: Are you ready for a thrilling week of Malayalam entertainment? Buckle up as we unveil a lineup of captivating movies and web series hitting your favorite streaming platforms – Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, and Disney+ Hotstar. Get ready to immerse yourself in the magic of storytelling and cinematic brilliance with these must-watch releases!

"Sesham Mikeil Fathima" - A Heartwarming Kick-off

Step into the world of 'Sesham Mikeil Fathima,' a delightful drama that follows the journey of a spirited young woman working as a football announcer in Malabar. Directed by the talented Manu C Kumar, this film stars the charismatic Kalayani Priyadarshan. Brace yourselves as the laughter and emotions unfold on Netflix since December 15, 2023.

"Falimy" - A Hilarious Adventure Awaits

Embark on a laughter-filled adventure with 'Falimy,' a tale of an elderly man's persistent quest to visit Varanasi. Each attempt to sneak away is thwarted by family members until they decide to join him. Brace yourself for family fun, coming to Disney+ Hotstar on December 18, 2023.

"Somante Krithavu" - Unraveling Life's Complexities

Join Soman, the middle-aged village agriculture officer, in 'Somante Krithavu.' Directed by [Director's Name], this movie explores the intricacies of life, touching upon marriage, relationships, superstitions, and the dynamics within families. Catch it now on Amazon Prime Video!

"Adrishya Jalakangal" - A Riveting Tale of Mystery and Society

Delve into the mysterious with 'Adrishya Jalakangal,' where a young man, fresh out of a mental institution, encounters unusual occurrences as a night watchman in a morgue. This Netflix release since December 8, 2023, unfolds a gripping narrative, exploring themes of love, peace, justice, relationships, and mental stability.

"Pendulum" - Unraveling Dreams and Intrigue

Follow Dr. Mahesh Narayan's journey as he returns from Australia in 'Pendulum,' available on Saina Play from December 8, 2023. Haunting dreams disrupt his peaceful life, leading him on a quest filled with mysterious characters and clues that promise an enthralling experience.

"Achan Oru Vazha Vechu" - A Compelling Family Drama

Experience the dynamic relationship between a father and his son in 'Achan Oru Vazha Vechu.' This family drama explores the clash of generations, offering a heartfelt portrayal of the complexities within familial relationships. Stream it now on Manorama Max.