'Oppenheimer' Movie Review: A Nolan Masterpiece Shines Bright

Audience Reactions and Critical Acclaim

Social media has been abuzz with excitement over 'Oppenheimer,' with Twitter users calling it a "monumental" and a "masterpiece." Many consider it Christopher Nolan's finest film to date, even surpassing the critically acclaimed 'The Dark Knight.' The film's soaring score by Ludwig Goransson and the exceptional performances by the entire cast add to its allure.

Rotten Tomatoes, the renowned review aggregator, reflects the overwhelming positive reception, as 'Oppenheimer' holds an impressive opening score of 94 per cent. This cements its position as a cinematic gem that will be remembered for years to come.