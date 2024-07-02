OTT Release This Week

This week brings a host of exciting new shows and movies to your favorite OTT platforms. Fans of "Mirzapur" will be thrilled to know that Season 3 is finally dropping on Amazon Prime Video. In addition to the highly anticipated return of the gritty crime drama, other notable releases include "The Man with 1000 Kids," "Desperate Lies," and "Goyo." Let's dive into what this week's lineup has to offer.
As the second installment in the "How to Train Your Dragon" trilogy, this sequel picks up five years after the original 2010 film. Now twenty years old, Hiccup and his friends navigate young adulthood and embark on new adventures.
They encounter Valka, Hiccup's long-lost mother, and Drago Bludvist, a villainous madman intent on world domination. This animated film makes a fantastic addition to your binge-watch list of the newest shows and movie releases on OTT this week.
Releasing on: 01 July 2024
Directed by: Dean DeBlois
Voice-over cast: Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson, America Ferrera, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, T.J. Miller, Kristen Wiig, Cate Blanchett, Djimon Hounsou, Kit Harington
Streaming on:
As the fourth installment in the Beverly Hills Cop series and a follow-up to Beverly Hills Cop III (1994), this action-comedy film heralds the return of Axel Foley to Beverly Hills. The savvy Detroit police lieutenant teams up with his daughter Jane, her ex-boyfriend, and his old pals John Taggart and Billy Rosewood to uncover who is threatening his daughter.
Releasing on: 03 July 2024
Directed by: Mark Molloy
Cast: Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, Kevin Bacon
Streaming on:
This film delves into the life of legendary reggae artist Bob Marley, chronicling his ascent to stardom and his journey up until his passing in 1981. Get ready to immerse yourself in Marley's story and enjoy this captivating movie on OTT this week, alongside an array of other intriguing shows and new releases.
Releasing on: 03 July 2024
Directed by: Reinaldo Marcus
Cast: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, James Norton
Streaming on:
A vengeful Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), recovering from his wounds and scheming his comeback, joins forces with Sharad (Anjum Sharma) to regain his former dominance. As new rivals emerge in this ruthless world of crime and politics, the stage is set for a dramatic clash of alliances and betrayals. The show features a stellar cast, including Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Asif Khan, Rajesh Tailang, and Sheeba Chaddha, among others.
Releasing on: July 5
Directed by: Gurmeet Singh, Anand Iyer
Cast: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Vijay Varma
Will be Streaming on:
In which OTT Kalki release?
Amazon Prime has bought the OTT rights for all the languages and when it comes to the Hindi version, Netflix has bought the rights.
Is Amazon Prime a OTT?
Amazon Prime Video, or simply Prime Video, is an American subscription video on-demand over-the-top streaming and rental service of Amazon offered both as a stand-alone service and as part of Amazon's Prime subscription.