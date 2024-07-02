OTT Release This Week

As the second installment in the "How to Train Your Dragon" trilogy, this sequel picks up five years after the original 2010 film. Now twenty years old, Hiccup and his friends navigate young adulthood and embark on new adventures.

They encounter Valka, Hiccup's long-lost mother, and Drago Bludvist, a villainous madman intent on world domination.