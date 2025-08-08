OTT Releases (August 4 – August 10, 2025): Salakaar, Wednesday S2, Mickey 17, Mayasabha & More

The second week of August 2025 offers a rich selection of OTT titles across Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and JioCinema (formerly JioHotstar). From high-stakes spy thrillers and survival dramas to supernatural mysteries and true-crime documentaries, the week promises a perfect mix of gripping storytelling and binge-worthy entertainment.

OTT Releases this week (August 4–August 10)

Title Platform Release Date Genre Platonic S2 Apple TV+ August 6 Comedy, Drama The Pickup Prime Video August 6 Action, Comedy Wednesday S2 Part 1 Netflix August 6 Supernatural Mystery, Fantasy Love Hurts JioHotstar August 7 Action, Comedy Mayasabha Sony LIV August 7 Political Drama Mickey 17 JioHotstar August 7 Sci-Fi, Thriller Arabia Kadali Prime Video August 8 Survival Drama Maaman ZEE5 August 8 Family Drama Salakaar JioHotstar August 8 Spy Thriller, Historical Stolen: Heist of the Century Netflix August 8 True-Crime Documentary

OTT Releases on Apple TV+

Platonic – Season 2

Platform: Apple TV+

Release Date: August 6, 2025

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne, Luke Macfarlane, Carla Gallo, Tre Hale, Andrew Lopez

Synopsis: Will and Sylvia’s friendship faces new challenges as Will dives into a chaotic startup after losing his brewery, while Sylvia tries to restart her legal career. Their increasingly co-dependent relationship stirs tensions at home and within their social circles, leading to impulsive adventures, questionable decisions, and hilarious consequences.

OTT Releases on Prime Video

The Pickup

Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: August 6, 2025

Genre: Action, Comedy

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, Keke Palmer, Eva Longoria, Roman Reigns

Synopsis: When a routine cash pickup turns into a dangerous hostage crisis, an unlikely duo must survive the day, outwit ruthless criminals, and possibly save each other in the process.

Arabia Kadali

Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: August 8, 2025

Genre: Survival Drama

Cast: Satya Dev, Anandhi, Nassar, Raghu Babu, Dalip Tahil

Synopsis: Fishermen from rival villages drift into international waters and face imprisonment in a foreign country. While battling injustice at sea, Ganga fights oppression onshore with courage and defiance.

OTT Releases on Netflix

Wednesday – Season 2 Part 1

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 6, 2025

Genre: Supernatural Mystery, Fantasy

Cast: Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Steve Buscemi, Lady Gaga (cameo)

Synopsis: Wednesday Addams returns to Nevermore Academy to face a porcelain doll-obsessed serial killer, all while navigating deepening family ties and evolving psychic abilities.

Stolen: Heist of the Century

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 8, 2025

Genre: True-Crime Documentary

Synopsis: This three-part documentary reconstructs the infamous 2003 Antwerp diamond heist worth over $100 million, exposing the precision, planning, and flaws in the “foolproof” security system.

OTT Releases on JioHotstar

Love Hurts

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: August 7, 2025

Genre: Action, Comedy

Cast: Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose, Daniel Wu

Synopsis: A retired hitman turned realtor is dragged back into the underworld after receiving a cryptic envelope from his past, forcing him to face assassins, betrayal, and family secrets.

Mickey 17

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: August 7, 2025

Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Mark Ruffalo

Synopsis: In a future colonisation mission, a disposable crew member’s existence spirals into chaos when a duplicate of himself is printed while he’s still alive.

Salakaar

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: August 8, 2025

Genre: Spy Thriller, Historical

Cast: Naveen Kasturia, Mouni Roy, Mukesh Rishi

Synopsis: Spanning 1978 and 2025, Salakaar follows an Indian spy confronting Cold War secrets that resurface to threaten national security in the present day.

OTT Releases on Sony LIV

Mayasabha

Platform: Sony LIV

Release Date: August 7, 2025

Genre: Political Drama

Cast: Aadhi Pinisetty, Chaitanya Rao, Divya Dutta, Nassar

Synopsis: Two idealistic friends enter politics to change the system, but ambition, betrayal, and ideological rifts turn them into bitter rivals.

OTT Releases on ZEE5

Maaman

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: August 8, 2025

Genre: Family Drama

Cast: Soori, Aishwarya Lekshmi

Synopsis: A devoted uncle’s relationship with his nephew takes a complicated turn after marriage, forcing him to balance loyalty, love, and personal happiness.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 Titles This Week

Salakaar – A layered espionage drama weaving Cold War intrigue with present-day political stakes. Wednesday Season 2 – Darker mysteries, deeper family bonds, and a chilling new villain make this a must-watch. Mickey 17 – A cerebral sci-fi thriller exploring identity, mortality, and the price of human life.

This week’s OTT lineup delivers something for every mood—whether you’re seeking suspense-filled spy sagas, quirky comedies, emotionally charged dramas, or mind-bending science fiction. With titles like Salakaar bringing political intrigue, Wednesday offering supernatural thrills, and Mickey 17 challenging perceptions of identity, the August 4–10 slate proves that streaming platforms continue to push creative boundaries. So, clear your schedule, grab your snacks, and let the binge begin

FAQs

Q1: Which OTT release this week is based on a true story?

Stolen: Heist of the Century on Netflix is based on the real-life 2003 Antwerp diamond heist.

Q2: Where can I watch Salakaar?

Salakaar is streaming on JioHotstar from August 8, 2025.

Q3: Is Wednesday Season 2 a complete release?

No, only Part 1 of Season 2 premieres on August 6, 2025.

Q4: Which title is the best pick for sci-fi fans?

Mickey 17 on JioHotstar offers a unique, mind-bending sci-fi experience.

