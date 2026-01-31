OTT Releases in February 2026: Complete List of Movies and Web Series to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV and More

February 2026 is shaping up to be an exciting month for OTT audiences, with several high-profile web series and films arriving across major streaming platforms. From international favourites like Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 and The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 to Indian crime drama Kohrra Season 2 and Priyanka Chopra’s period thriller The Bluff, viewers will have no shortage of binge-worthy content.

As January wraps up with a strong lineup of releases, February continues the momentum with fresh seasons, adaptations, and original stories spanning crime, romance, drama, and adventure.

Title Type Season / Part Release Date OTT Platform The Lincoln Lawyer Web Series Season 4 February 5, 2026 Netflix Cross Web Series Season 2 February 11, 2026 Amazon Prime Video Kohrra Web Series Season 2 February 11, 2026 Netflix The Museum of Innocence Web Series Season 1 February 13, 2026 Netflix My Penguin Friend Movie — February 16, 2026 Netflix The Night Agent Web Series Season 3 February 19, 2026 Netflix The Last Thing He Told Me Web Series Season 2 February 20, 2026 Apple TV+ Paradise Web Series Season 2 February 23, 2026 JioHotstar The Bluff Movie — February 25, 2026 Amazon Prime Video Bridgerton Web Series Season 4 – Part 2 February 26, 2026 Netflix Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Web Series Season 2 February 27, 2026 Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 – Netflix Release Date and Plot

Inspired by Michael Connelly’s bestselling novel The Law of Innocence, The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 promises a gripping mix of suspense, humour, and emotional depth. The new season continues Mickey Haller's journey as he faces one of his most dangerous legal battles yet.

Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton

OTT Platform:Netflix

Release Date: February 5, 2026

Cross Season 2 – Amazon Prime Video Crime Thriller

Cross Season 2 returns with a darker and more intense storyline set in Washington, D.C. The series follows Alex Cross, a brilliant homicide detective and forensic psychologist, as he hunts a ruthless vigilante targeting corrupt billionaire elites across America.

Cast: Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Jeanine Mason

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: February 11, 2026

Kohrra Season 2 – Netflix India Crime Drama

The critically acclaimed Punjabi crime thriller Kohrra returns for a second season with Barun Sobti reprising his role as Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi. This season introduces new characters played by Mona Singh and Rannvijay Singha, adding fresh layers to the investigation.

Directed by Sudip Sharma and Faisal Rahman, the new mystery is denser and emotionally more complex.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: February 11, 2026

The Museum of Innocence – Netflix Literary Adaptation

Based on Nobel laureate Orhan Pamuk’s celebrated novel, The Museum of Innocence is set in Istanbul between 1975 and 1984. The series explores a poignant love story between Kemal, a wealthy businessman, and Füsun, his distant relative from a humbler background.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: February 13, 2026

My Penguin Friend – Netflix Family Adventure Film

My Penguin Friend is a heartwarming biographical family adventure directed by David Schurmann. The film is inspired by the real-life story of Brazilian fisherman João Pereira de Souza and his bond with a penguin named Dindim, which captured global attention in 2016.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: February 16, 2026

The Night Agent Season 3 – Netflix Spy Thriller

The Night Agent Season 3 follows Peter Sutherland as he tracks down a Treasury agent who murdered his boss and escaped to Istanbul with classified intelligence. The new season raises the stakes with international espionage and political intrigue.

Cast: Gabriel Basso

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: February 19, 2026

The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 – Apple TV+ Release

Based on the upcoming sequel to Laura Dave’s bestselling novel, The Last Thing He Told Me, Season 2 continues Hannah Hall’s search for the truth behind her husband’s disappearance, while deepening her bond with her stepdaughter.

Cast: Jennifer Garner, Angourie Rice

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Release Date: February 20, 2026

Paradise Season 2 – JioHotstar Political Drama

Created by Dan Fogelman, Paradise Season 2 unfolds in a seemingly peaceful community inhabited by some of the world’s most powerful individuals. The new season delves deeper into secrets hidden beneath the calm surface.

Cast: Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, James Marsden

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: February 23, 2026

The Bluff – Amazon Prime Video Period Thriller

Starring Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban, The Bluff is an epic period thriller set in the historically rich Cayman Islands. Filmed across striking real-world locations such as Skull Cave and the iconic Bluff, the film blends suspense with striking visuals.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: February 25, 2026

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 – Netflix Romance Drama\

The second and final part of Bridgerton Season 4 continues Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek’s love story. With emotional twists and unresolved conflicts, the concluding episodes promise a dramatic and romantic finish.

Cast: Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: February 26, 2026

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 – Monsterverse Series on Apple TV+

Based on Godzilla by Toho Co., Ltd., Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 continues to expand the Monsterverse. The series follows members of the Monarch organisation as they encounter Godzilla and other Titans across different timelines.

Cast: Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Release Date: February 27, 2026

From crime thrillers and political dramas to romance, fantasy, and family adventures, February 2026 delivers a diverse slate of OTT content across platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and JioHotstar. With major returning series and ambitious new releases, the month promises an engaging binge-watch experience for every kind of viewer.

