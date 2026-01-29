Latest OTT Releases This Week (Jan 26 – Feb 1, 2026): Dhurandhar, Bridgerton Season 4, Daldal & more

The final week of January 2026 delivers a power-packed slate of OTT releases across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, ZEE5 and JioHotstar. From high-profile spy thrillers and crime dramas to global documentaries and fan-favourite series, streaming platforms are closing the month with diverse content catering to every viewer.

Major highlights include Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar, Bhumi Pednekar’s intense crime series Daldal, the much-awaited Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1, Apple TV+’s emotional return of Shrinking Season 3, and the action-heavy Hollywood film The Wrecking Crew. Whether you’re into romance, espionage, documentaries or psychological thrillers, this week’s OTT premieres offer plenty to binge.

Latest OTT Releases This Week (January 26, 2026 – February 1, 2026)

Title OTT Platform Release Date Genre Take That Netflix January 27, 2026 Documentary Shrinking Season 3 Apple TV+ January 28, 2026 Comedy / Drama The Wrecking Crew Prime Video January 28, 2026 Action / Crime Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 Netflix January 29, 2026 Romance / Period Drama Daldal Prime Video January 30, 2026 Crime / Thriller Devkhel ZEE5 January 30, 2026 Psychological Crime Dhurandhar Netflix January 30, 2026 Spy / Action Thriller

New Streaming on Netflix

Take That

Release Date: January 27, 2026

Genre: Documentary

This three-part documentary traces the 35-year journey of iconic British boy band Take That. Featuring rare archival footage and candid interviews, the series chronicles their meteoric rise in the 1990s, their highly publicised split, and one of the most remarkable comebacks in British music history. Directed by David Soutar, the documentary offers an intimate look at fame, friendship and resilience.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1

Release Date: January 29, 2026

Genre: Romance / Period Drama

Season four finally places Benedict Bridgerton at the centre of the story. Inspired by Julia Quinn’s An Offer from a Gentleman, the new season introduces Sophie Baek, a mysterious maid who captures Benedict’s heart during a lavish masquerade ball. Exploring themes of identity, illusion and forbidden love, the eight-episode season releases in two parts, with Part 1 arriving this week.

Dhurandhar

Release Date: January 30, 2026

Genre: Spy / Action Thriller

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as an undercover RAW agent navigating Karachi’s criminal and political underworld. Loosely inspired by real-life anti-terror operations, the film blends high-octane action with political intrigue. Following a massive theatrical run that crossed ₹1,100 crore worldwide, the 214-minute thriller makes its digital debut ahead of its sequel’s theatrical release.

New Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The Wrecking Crew

Release Date: January 28, 2026

Genre: Action / Crime

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista play estranged half-brothers forced to reunite after their father’s suspicious death in Hawaii. As they are pursued by the Yakuza, long-buried family secrets unravel into a deadly conspiracy. Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, the film delivers explosive action alongside emotional depth.

Daldal

Release Date: January 30, 2026

Genre: Crime / Thriller

Based on Vish Dhamija’s novel Bhendi Bazaar, this gripping series stars Bhumi Pednekar as DCP Rita Ferreira, a newly appointed Mumbai Crime Branch officer hunting a ruthless serial killer. As the murders intensify, Rita confronts both professional pressure and personal trauma, making Daldal a tense psychological battle between hunter and hunted.

New Streaming on Apple TV+

Shrinking Season 3

Release Date: January 28, 2026

Genre: Comedy / Drama

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford return in the third season of Shrinking, which continues to explore grief, healing and human connection. As Jimmy navigates life as an empty nester and Paul faces the realities of Parkinson’s disease, the season introduces new emotional layers with appearances by Michael J. Fox and Jeff Daniels.

New Streaming on ZEE5

Devkhel

Release Date: January 30, 2026

Genre: Psychological Crime

Set in a coastal village in Ratnagiri, this Marathi thriller follows Inspector Vishwas Saranjame as he investigates ritualistic deaths occurring every Holi Pournima. Blending folklore with rational inquiry, Devkhel examines superstition, belief systems and buried community secrets through an unsettling narrative.

This intense action thriller centres on a CIA-trained assassin raised in a secret government programme. As she turns against the system that stole her childhood, she recruits fellow operatives to dismantle it from within, triggering a violent and high-stakes confrontation with intelligence forces.

Editor’s Picks – Top OTT Releases of the Week

Dhurandhar (Netflix): A blockbuster spy thriller with real-world inspiration

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 (Netflix): A highly anticipated romantic chapter

Daldal (Prime Video): A gripping Indian crime drama

Shrinking Season 3 (Apple TV+): Emotional storytelling with depth

The Wrecking Crew (Prime Video): Action-driven Hollywood spectacle

The week of January 26 to February 1, 2026, offers one of the most varied OTT lineups of the year so far, combining star-driven Indian cinema, international dramas, documentaries and genre-defining series. As platforms continue to push premium content, viewers have no shortage of compelling options to round off January on a high note.

