OTT Releases This Week (January 5, 2026 – January 11, 2026): New Movies and Shows on Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, JioHotstar and More

The first full week of 2026 kicks off with an impressive lineup of OTT releases across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV and JioHotstar. From the return of popular Indian reality shows to high-profile international thrillers and long-awaited sequels, this week’s digital premieres cater to viewers across genres and languages.

Major highlights includeShark Tank India Season 5, MasterChef India Season 9, The Night Manager Season 2, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s De De Pyaar De 2, and the gripping historical drama Freedom at Midnight Season 2. Whether you enjoy reality TV, romance, crime thrillers or historical storytelling, here’s your complete guide to what’s new on OTT this week.

Latest OTT Releases This Week (January 5, 2026 – January 11, 2026)

Title OTT Platform Release Date Genre MasterChef India Season 9 (Hindi) SonyLIV January 5, 2026 Reality / Cooking Shark Tank India Season 5 SonyLIV January 5, 2026 Reality / Business Beast Games Season 2 Prime Video January 7, 2026 Reality / Competition His & Hers Netflix January 8, 2026 Psychological Thriller De De Pyaar De 2 Netflix January 9, 2026 Romantic Comedy Freedom at Midnight Season 2 SonyLIV January 9, 2026 Historical Drama MTV Splitsvilla X6 JioHotstar January 9, 2026 Reality / Dating People We Meet on Vacation Netflix January 9, 2026 Romance The Night Manager Season 2 Netflix January 11, 2026 Action / Thriller

New Streaming on SonyLIV

MasterChef India Season 9 (Hindi)

Release Date: January 5, 2026

Genre: Reality / Cooking

India’s most beloved culinary competition returns with its ninth season, themed ‘Pride of India.’ Judges Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Kunal Kapur reunite to mentor passionate home cooks from across the country. This season celebrates regional cuisines, traditional recipes and personal food stories, while contestants face demanding challenges testing technique, creativity and cultural knowledge.

Shark Tank India Season 5

Release Date: January 5, 2026

Genre: Reality / Business

Shark Tank India makes a powerful comeback with its fifth season and an expanded panel of investors. Alongside familiar faces like Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Anupam Mittal, the new season introduces prominent entrepreneurs such as Ritesh Agarwal, Kunal Bahl, Amit Jain and others. With bigger pitches, tougher negotiations and diverse startups, the show continues to spotlight India’s evolving entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Freedom at Midnight Season 2

Release Date: January 9, 2026

Genre: Historical Drama

Nikkhil Advani’s acclaimed series returns to explore the aftermath of India’s independence. While the first season focused on the events leading up to Partition, season two delves into the refugee crisis and mass displacement that followed. Blending political intrigue with deeply human stories, the series portrays leadership, sacrifice and resilience during one of the nation’s most turbulent periods.

New Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Beast Games Season 2

Release Date: January 7, 2026

Genre: Reality / Competition

MrBeast’s record-breaking reality competition returns with an even grander second season. Featuring 200 contestants competing in a “Strong vs Smart” format, the show ups the stakes with a massive $5 million prize. With large-scale challenges, strategic gameplay and a crossover episode with Survivor, Season 2 promises spectacle and intensity on an unprecedented scale.

New Streaming on Netflix

His & Hers

Release Date: January 8, 2026

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Based on Alice Feeney’s bestselling novel, His & Hers stars Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal as estranged spouses entangled in a murder investigation. Told through conflicting perspectives, the six-episode limited series explores deception, perception and unreliable narratives, keeping viewers guessing about who is telling the truth.

De De Pyaar De 2

Release Date: January 9, 2026

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh return as Ashish and Ayesha in this sequel that tackles love, age gaps and family expectations. As Ayesha’s parents struggle to accept the relationship, complications arise with the entry of a younger suitor. Balancing humour and emotional moments, the film continues the franchise’s light-hearted take on modern relationships.

People We Meet on Vacation

Release Date: January 9, 2026

Genre: Romance

Adapted from Emily Henry’s popular novel, this friends-to-lovers romance follows Alex and Poppy, two opposites who reunite for one final vacation after years of emotional distance. Set across picturesque travel destinations, the film explores friendship, timing and the courage to confront unspoken feelings.

The Night Manager Season 2

Release Date: January 11, 2026

Genre: Action / Thriller

Tom Hiddleston reprises his Golden Globe-winning role as Jonathan Pine in the long-awaited second season. Featuring an original storyline, the new season follows Pine as he infiltrates a dangerous Colombian arms network. With international intrigue, high-stakes espionage and weekly episode releases, the series marks one of Netflix’s biggest thrillers of 2026.

New Streaming on JioHotstar

MTV Splitsvilla X6

Release Date: January 9, 2026

Genre: Reality / Dating

The iconic dating reality show returns with a bold new theme, ‘Dil vs Deal.’ Hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, the season tests whether contestants are driven by love or money. With twists, temptations and intense drama, Splitsvilla X6 aims to redefine reality romance once again.

Editor’s Picks – Top OTT Releases of the Week

Shark Tank India Season 5 (SonyLIV): A must-watch for business and startup enthusiasts.

The Night Manager Season 2 (Netflix): A high-octane return of a global spy thriller.

De De Pyaar De 2 (Netflix): A light, family-friendly romantic entertainer.

Freedom at Midnight Season 2 (SonyLIV): A powerful historical drama with emotional depth.

The week of January 5 to January 11, 2026, offers a diverse and compelling OTT lineup featuring reality show favourites, major sequels and gripping international series. As streaming platforms begin the year with strong content drops, viewers have plenty of options to build their watchlists. Whether you’re in the mood for drama, romance, reality or thrillers, this week’s OTT releases ensure an engaging start to 2026.

