Latest OTT Releases This Week (December 22–28, 2025): New Movies and Shows on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and More

The week of December 22–28, 2025, brings a festive binge-worthy lineup of OTT releases across Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and BookMyShow Stream. From explosive action sequels and emotionally charged dramas to international thrillers and one of the most anticipated series finales of the decade, this week’s digital premieres offer something for every viewer.

Major highlights include Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2, Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s intense romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Edgar Wright’s dystopian thriller The Running Man, and Kate Winslet’s directorial debut Goodbye June.

Whether you’re craving action, romance, suspense or fantasy, here’s your complete guide to everything new streaming this week.

Latest OTT Releases This Week (December 22–28, 2025)

Title OTT Platform Release Date Genre Nobody 2 JioHotstar Dec 22 Action / Thriller Sicily Express Netflix Dec 22 Comedy / Fantasy King of Collectables: The Goldin Touch S3 Netflix Dec 23 Reality / Documentary Goodbye June Netflix Dec 24 Drama Made in Korea JioHotstar Dec 24 Political Thriller Andhra King Taluka Netflix Dec 25 Drama Ronkini Bhavan ZEE5 Dec 25 Psychological Thriller Cashero Netflix Dec 26 Fantasy / Action Cover-Up Netflix Dec 26 Documentary Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat ZEE5 Dec 26 Romantic Drama Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Netflix Dec 26 Sci-Fi / Horror The Copenhagen Test Netflix Dec 27 Sci-Fi / Espionage

New Streaming on Netflix

Sicily Express

Release Date: December 22

Genre: Comedy / Fantasy

This Italian holiday miniseries follows two bumbling Sicilian friends working in Milan who discover a dumpster that magically teleports them home in seconds. Blending warm family moments with absurd humour, Sicily Express delivers festive chaos wrapped in fantasy.

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch Season 3

Release Date: December 23

Genre: Reality / Documentary

Ken Goldin returns with higher stakes and fiercer competition as his auction house hunts rare sports memorabilia, vintage comics and pop-culture artefacts. Celebrity consignors, tense bidding wars and behind-the-scenes vault drama fuel the new season.

Goodbye June

Release Date: December 24

Genre: Drama

Kate Winslet makes her feature directorial debut with this poignant family drama. When a mother’s sudden health crisis reunites her four grown children, old wounds and unresolved conflicts surface. Helen Mirren leads an ensemble cast in a story about grief, control and final goodbyes.

Cashero

Release Date: December 26

Genre: Fantasy / Action

Lee Jun-ho stars as an exhausted civil servant who develops a strange superpower—his strength increases with the cash he carries, draining his wallet with every punch. Adapted from a popular webtoon, Cashero blends humour, action and everyday struggles.

Cover-Up

Release Date: December 26

Genre: Documentary

This gripping political documentary traces the career of legendary investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, spotlighting his exposés on military atrocities and state secrecy. Using archival material and new interviews, the film explores the cost of truth-telling.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2

Release Date: December 26

Genre: Sci-Fi / Horror

Hawkins faces its darkest hour as the final volume of Stranger Things unfolds. With the Upside Down evolving into something far more dangerous, Eleven returns to the Void, long-buried secrets resurface and the true origin of the horror is finally revealed.

The Copenhagen Test

Release Date: December 27

Genre: Sci-Fi / Espionage Thriller

Simu Liu stars as an intelligence analyst whose brain is hacked using experimental nanotechnology, allowing enemies to access his thoughts. As paranoia mounts, he must uncover the truth without revealing his condition in a world built on surveillance.

New Streaming on JioHotstar

Nobody 2

Release Date: December 22

Genre: Action / Thriller

Bob Odenkirk returns as Hutch Mansell in this high-octane sequel. A family vacation turns violent when a run-in with local criminals pulls him back into a brutal underworld ruled by a dangerous crime boss.

Made in Korea

Release Date: December 24

Genre: Political Thriller

Set in 1970s South Korea, this intense drama follows a corrupt intelligence officer running smuggling operations while a relentless prosecutor closes in. Power, ambition and ideology collide in this gritty period thriller.

New Streaming on ZEE5

Ronkini Bhavan

Release Date: December 25

Genre: Psychological Thriller

A newlywed woman moves into her husband’s ancestral mansion, where legends of vanished brides and a deadly curse begin to feel disturbingly real. This Bengali thriller blends folklore, paranoia and psychological horror.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Release Date: December 26

Genre: Romantic Drama

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa star in this dark love story about obsession, power and control. A powerful politician’s fixation on a rising actress spirals into emotional manipulation and danger.

Editor’s Picks – Top OTT Releases of the Week

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 (Netflix)

The epic conclusion fans have waited years for.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (ZEE5)

A gripping exploration of love turning dangerously obsessive.

The Running Man (BookMyShow Stream)

Stylish, violent and politically charged sci-fi entertainment.

Goodbye June (Netflix)

A powerful family drama anchored by standout performances.

The week of December 22–28, 2025, delivers one of the most exciting OTT lineups of the year. With blockbuster finales, international thrillers, emotional dramas and festive comedies, streaming platforms are closing the year on a high note. Whether you’re chasing nostalgia, suspense or spectacle, this week’s releases promise to keep your watchlist full through the holidays.

