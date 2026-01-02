Latest OTT Releases This Week (December 29, 2025 – January 4, 2026): New Movies and Shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and More

The final week of 2025 seamlessly blends into the first days of 2026 with an exciting slate of OTT releases across major streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar. From the grand conclusion of a global sci-fi phenomenon to romantic comedies, docu-reality shows and sports dramas, this week’s digital premieres offer something for every kind of viewer.

Major highlights include Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3, the heartwarming romantic comedy Love From 9 to 5, Netflix’s cross-cultural reality series My Korean Boyfriend, and the Tamil sports drama Love Beyond Wicket. Whether you’re planning a New Year binge or looking for a meaningful weekend watch, here’s your complete guide to what’s new on OTT this week.

Latest OTT Releases This Week (December 29, 2025 – January 4, 2026)

Title OTT Platform Release Date Genre Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 Netflix December 31, 2025 Sci-Fi / Horror Love From 9 to 5 Netflix January 1, 2026 Romantic Comedy My Korean Boyfriend Netflix January 1, 2026 Reality / Romance Love Beyond Wicket JioHotstar January 1, 2026 Sports Drama Follow My Voice Amazon Prime Video January 2, 2026 Teen Drama / Romance

New Streaming on Netflix

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3

Release Date: December 31, 2025

Genre: Sci-Fi / Horror

One of the biggest OTT releases closing out 2025, Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 brings the iconic sci-fi saga to its emotional and explosive finale. Created by the Duffer Brothers, the final volume sees Hawkins confronting its most dangerous threat yet as secrets buried since the beginning resurface. With intense confrontations, emotional reunions and high-stakes storytelling, the series promises a powerful conclusion to a decade-defining phenomenon.

Love From 9 to 5

Release Date: January 1, 2026

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Love From 9 to 5 is a breezy workplace romance that explores ambition, rivalry and unexpected affection. Starring Ana González Bello, Diego Klein and Martha Reyes Arias, the film follows two professionals competing for a CEO position at an underwear company, only to find love complicating their ambitions. Light-hearted, charming and easy to watch, it’s an ideal New Year comfort pick.

My Korean Boyfriend

Release Date: January 1, 2026

Genre: Reality / Romance

Netflix’s My Korean Boyfriend is a docu-reality series centred on cross-cultural relationships. The show follows five Brazilian women who travel to Seoul to test their relationships with their Korean partners amid cultural differences and real-world challenges. With an emphasis on authenticity and emotional depth, the series offers a refreshing take on modern love beyond scripted drama.

New Streaming on JioHotstar

Love Beyond Wicket

Release Date: January 1, 2026

Genre: Sports Drama

Love Beyond Wicket is a Tamil sports drama rooted in cricket, mentorship and second chances. The story revolves around a former cricket star who takes on the role of coach to guide struggling students while protecting a fading legacy. Blending sports action with heartfelt personal journeys, the series appeals to viewers who enjoy character-driven narratives with emotional resonance.

New Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Follow My Voice

Release Date: January 2, 2026

Genre: Teen Drama / Romance

Starring Berta Castañé and Jae Woo, Follow My Voice is a Spanish coming-of-age drama that delicately explores mental health and emotional connection. After a prolonged period of isolation, a teenage girl develops a deep attachment to a radio host she listens to daily. The film sensitively portrays healing, vulnerability and the idea of finding love in unexpected places.

Editor’s Picks – Top OTT Releases of the Week

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 (Netflix): A landmark finale that concludes one of streaming’s most influential series.

My Korean Boyfriend (Netflix): A heartfelt and authentic look at cross-cultural relationships.

Love Beyond Wicket (JioHotstar): An uplifting sports drama with emotional depth.

Love From 9 to 5 (Netflix): A feel-good romantic comedy perfect for a relaxed New Year watch.

The week of December 29, 2025 to January 4, 2026, delivers a well-balanced OTT lineup featuring blockbuster finales, romantic storytelling and meaningful real-life narratives. As streaming platforms usher in the New Year with strong content offerings, viewers have plenty of reasons to stay in and binge. Whether you’re seeking nostalgia, romance or inspiration, this week’s OTT releases ensure your watchlist starts 2026 on a high note.

