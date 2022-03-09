McDonald’s, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola Halt Operations In Russia

Fast food major McDonald’s, US beverage giants PepsiCo and Coca-Cola along with coffeehouse chain Starbucks on Tuesday announced that they are temporarily suspending their business in Russia in light of the recent military aggression by the latter in Ukraine.

"Given the horrific events occurring in Ukraine, we are announcing the suspension of the sale of Pepsi-Cola, and our global beverage brands in Russia, including 7Up and Mirinda. We will also be suspending capital investments and all advertising and promotional activities in Russia," CEO Ramon Laguarta wrote in a letter to PepsiCo associates.

It however clarified that the sale of daily essentials such as milk and other dairy offerings, baby formula and baby food will be continued.

On the other hand, Coca-Cola announced that it was "suspending its business in Russia.”

"Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine," it added.

Both the US brands produce popular carbonated drinks. PepsiCo produces Pepsi-Cola, 7Up and Mirinda, while the Coca-Cola company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta.

Further, American multinational fast food corporation McDonald's too announced the suspension of work of all its restaurants in Russia, along with Starbucks, a coffee-house chain.

"McDonald's has decided to temporarily close all our restaurants in Russia and pause all operations in the market," the company's CEO Chris Kempczinski informed through a letter sent to McDonald's employees and franchisees.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson, while announcing the suspention, said, "We condemn the horrific attacks on Ukraine by Russia and our hearts go out to all those affected.

Many multinational companies, media houses and several large businesses have announced their plans to halt operations in Russia.

Earlier this week, streaming giant Netflix, TiktTok, Samsung and major credit card operators including Mastercard and Visa, halted their operations in the country due to the ongoing military aggression in Ukraine by Russian forces.

