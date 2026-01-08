Parasakthi Release Date Update: Will Sivakarthikeyan Get a Solo Pongal 2026 Release Amid Censor Delays?

Sivakarthikeyan’s much-anticipated period political drama Parasakthi is facing uncertainty just days before its scheduled theatrical release. While the film was postponed to secure a prime Pongal window, delays in receiving the censor certificate have raised concerns about whether it will hit screens on time or join the growing list of postponed Tamil releases.
With Vijay’s Jana Nayagan officially out of the Pongal race, Parasakthi currently stands as the only major Tamil film lined up for the festive season—if it clears the final hurdle in time.
Parasakthi Theatrical Release Date: What Is the Latest Status?
Parasakthi is currently slated to release on January 10, 2026, after being advanced from its original January 14 date. The decision was made by producers Dawn Pictures to maximise theatrical potential during Pongal, following strong demand from exhibitors and distributors.
However, as of January 8, the film is still awaiting its Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) clearance, creating last-minute uncertainty for exhibitors and theatre owners.
CBFC Censor Update: 23 Edits Suggested, Certificate Expected Soon
According to media reports, Parasakthi was reviewed by the CBFC on January 7, during which the board reportedly suggested 23 edits. The film is expected to receive a U/A certificate, though the official clearance is yet to be issued.
Sources indicate that director Sudha Kongara approached the CBFC’s Revising Committee in Mumbai, expressing concerns that some suggested cuts—particularly those related to the depiction of the anti-Hindi agitations—could dilute the film’s historical and narrative integrity. As of now, neither the director nor the production house has released a formal statement regarding the outcome.
Will Parasakthi Get a Solo Pongal Release?
With Jana Nayagan postponed due to its own certification issues, Parasakthi has a clear path to enjoy a solo Pongal opening—a significant advantage at the box office. However, the delay in certification has kept theatre chains in limbo, with many yet to open bookings.
If the censor certificate is granted in time, Sivakarthikeyan could emerge as the sole major Tamil star headlining the Pongal weekend. If not, Tamil cinema risks facing another high-profile postponement, extending the dry theatrical spell that has persisted since December.
About Parasakthi: Plot, Setting, and Cast Details
Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi is a period socio-political drama set in 1960s Madras, revolving around the anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu. The film reportedly draws inspiration from real-life student movements and explores themes of linguistic identity, activism, brotherhood, and resistance.
Sivakarthikeyan is said to play a college student deeply involved in the protests, marking one of the most politically charged roles of his career.
Key Cast and Crew:
Sivakarthikeyan
Sreeleela (Tamil debut)
Atharvaa
Ravi Mohan
Director: Sudha Kongara
Music: GV Prakash Kumar
Producer: Dawn Pictures
The film is reportedly made on a budget of approximately ₹150 crore and marks Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film, adding to the expectations surrounding its release.
Jana Nayagan Postponement Adds to Industry Uncertainty
The delay of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan—originally scheduled for January 9—has further highlighted the certification challenges facing big-ticket Tamil films. The Madras High Court has directed the CBFC to form a new committee to review the film, effectively pushing it out of the Pongal window.
With two major releases affected by censor-related issues, the industry is closely watching whether Parasakthi can break the pattern.
As things stand, Parasakthi’s fate hinges entirely on CBFC clearance. A timely certificate could give Sivakarthikeyan a massive solo Pongal release, while any further delay may force yet another postponement.
With just days to go, exhibitors, fans, and industry insiders await the final word—one that could decide the festive box office narrative for Tamil cinema in 2026.
