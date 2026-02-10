Parasakthi Trends on OTT: Sivakarthikeyan’s Period Drama Crosses 100 Million Streaming Minutes

The Tamil period drama Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, has made a strong impact on OTT platforms following its digital premiere. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film has reportedly crossed 100 million streaming minutes within a short span, cementing its status as one of the most-watched Tamil films on streaming this year.

After completing its theatrical run, Parasakthi is now available on ZEE5.

Parasakthi OTT Performance: A Strong Digital Debut

The OTT release of Parasakthi was met with significant anticipation, especially from viewers who missed the film in theatres. That interest has translated into numbers, with the film quickly achieving 100 million streaming minutes and trending in ZEE5’s top 10 list.

Industry observers note that viewership continues to rise daily, reflecting sustained audience engagement rather than a short-lived spike.

Telugu Audience Response Matches Tamil Viewership

According to sources close to the makers, Parasakthi has seen strong response from Telugu-speaking audiences, with viewership levels comparable to the original Tamil version. One of the key reasons cited is the presence of Sreeleela, whose role has drawn attention across language markets.

The film marks Sreeleela’s Tamil cinema debut, and her chemistry with Sivakarthikeyan—especially in the film’s songs—generated buzz even before release.

Parasakthi Storyline and Setting Explained

Set in 1960s Tamil Nadu, Parasakthi follows Chezhiyan, a student leader whose opposition to Hindi imposition sparks a powerful movement to defend regional language, identity and cultural pride.

The film blends political drama with personal conflict, unfolding against a historically charged backdrop. Sivakarthikeyan’s intense performance has been widely highlighted as one of the film’s strongest elements, particularly given the scale and seriousness of the role.

Cast, Performances and Direction

Alongside Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela, Parasakthi features Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa in pivotal roles, both of whom received praise for their performances. Supporting roles are played by Chetan, Guru Somasundaram, and Kulapuli Kokila, adding depth to the narrative.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film was mounted on a large budget, which is reflected in its period detailing, production design and scope.

Parasakthi Box Office Collection and Industry Impact

At the box office, Parasakthi reportedly collected close to ₹90 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 so far. Following the success of Amaran, the film reinforces Sivakarthikeyan’s transition into performance-driven, content-heavy roles.

The film’s controversies and political themes also contributed to sustained discussion, further boosting post-theatrical interest on OTT.

Where to Watch Parasakthi Online

Viewers who missed the theatrical run or enjoy intense historical dramas can now stream Parasakthi on:

With strong word of mouth and rising streaming numbers, Parasakthi continues to gain traction in the digital space, proving its appeal beyond the box office.

