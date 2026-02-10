Pennum Porattum OTT Partner Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Rajesh Madhavan’s Film Online

The upcoming Malayalam film Pennum Porattum has locked its OTT streaming partner ahead of its theatrical release. The quirky social drama marks the directorial debut of actor Rajesh Madhavan and is scheduled to hit theatres on February 13, 2026. Ahead of its big-screen debut, the filmmaker has confirmed that the movie will stream on Netflix after completing its theatrical run.

Pennum Porattum OTT Streaming Platform Revealed

Unlike many Malayalam films that secure digital rights only after their theatre performance, Pennum Porattum has finalised its OTT deal early. Director Rajesh Madhavan confirmed via social media that Netflix has acquired the streaming rights for the film.

Based on the standard four-week gap followed by most Malayalam releases, Pennum Porattum is expected to premiere on Netflix sometime in March 2026. However, the makers are yet to announce an official OTT release date.

Why Pennum Porattum Locking an OTT Deal Early Matters

Securing an OTT partner before theatrical release is still uncommon in Malayalam cinema. The issue has previously been highlighted by industry voices, including actor Fahadh Faasil, as a challenge for mid-budget films.

Against this backdrop, Pennum Porattum locking a Netflix deal early is seen as a positive development, offering the film wider post-theatrical reach and stronger visibility among global audiences.

Pennum Porattum Plot and Story Details

Pennum Porattum revolves around a young man, his romantic interest, and a group of villagers whose lives intersect in unexpected ways. A dog named Suttu plays a central role in the narrative, with its voice provided by actor Tovino Thomas.

The film features a cast largely made up of fresh faces rather than established stars. The story is written by Ravisankar, who previously co-wrote Mammootty’s Bheeshma Parvam. Blending social commentary with humour and fantasy elements, the film explores community dynamics, moral judgement and collective behaviour.

Film Festival Reception and Early Buzz

Pennum Porattum premiered at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) 2025, where it received strong appreciation from audiences and critics alike. The positive festival response has contributed to growing anticipation ahead of its theatrical release.

Rajesh Madhavan’s Career Shift from Actor to Director

Known for his performances in films such as Nna Thaan Case Kodu and Maranamass, Rajesh Madhavan steps behind the camera for the first time with Pennum Porattum. The project marks a significant transition in his career and positions him as a filmmaker to watch in Malayalam cinema.

Other Malayalam Films Releasing Alongside Pennum Porattum

Pennum Porattum will face box-office competition from two other Malayalam films releasing the same week:

Sukhamano Sukhamann – A light-hearted film starring Mathew Thomas and Devika Sanjay, releasing on February 13, 2026

Spa – An A-rated dark comedy directed by Abrid Shine, starring Shruthy Menon, Sidharth Bharathan, Radhika Radhakrishnan and Sreeja Das, releasing on February 12, 2026

Pennum Porattum: Release Overview

Theatrical Release: February 13, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Expected OTT Release: March 2026 (tentative)

Director: Rajesh Madhavan

With its early OTT confirmation, festival acclaim and unique storytelling approach, Pennum Porattum is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about Malayalam releases of early 2026.

