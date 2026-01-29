Latest Tamil OTT Releases This Week (January 26 – February 1, 2026): What to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and Theatres

The final week of January 2026 brings a packed slate of new Tamil OTT and theatrical releases, offering a mix of action, comedy, sports drama, supernatural storytelling and experimental cinema. From star-led films debuting on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix to intriguing theatrical releases and dubbed regional titles streaming in Tamil, viewers have plenty of choices before February begins.

Notable releases this week include Karthi’s Vaa Vaathiyaar, the silent film Gandhi Talks, Malayalam hit Sarvam Maya streaming in Tamil, the sports drama Champion, and the pandemic-set thriller Lockdown. Here’s a complete guide to the latest Tamil movies releasing on OTT platforms and in theatres this week.

Latest Tamil Movies Releasing This Week:

OTT and Theatres List

Title Platform Release Date Genre Vaa Vaathiyaar Amazon Prime Video January 28, 2026 Action / Comedy Champion (Tamil Dub) Netflix January 29, 2026 Sports / Drama Gandhi Talks Theatres January 30, 2026 Experimental / Drama Sarvam Maya (Tamil) JioHotstar January 30, 2026 Supernatural Comedy Lockdown Theatres January 30, 2026 Psychological Drama

New Tamil OTT Releases on Amazon Prime Video

Vaa Vaathiyaar

Release Date: January 28, 2026

Genre: Action / Comedy Drama

StarringKarthi in the lead role, Vaa Vaathiyaar is a quirky action-comedy directed by Nalan Kumarasamy. The film follows a corrupt police officer whose grandfather believes he is the reincarnation of MGR. Circumstances force the cop to impersonate the legendary leader, leading to unexpected consequences and heroic situations.

With a blend of satire, mass moments and meta-cinema elements, the film also features Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj and Rajkiran in key roles, positioning it as one of the most talked-about Tamil OTT releases of the week.

New Tamil Movies Streaming on Netflix

Champion (Tamil Dubbed Version)

Release Date: January 29, 2026

Genre: Sports / Action Drama

Originally a Telugu release, Champion arrives on Netflix with a Tamil-dubbed version. Directed by Pradeep Advaitham, the film stars Roshan Meka and Anaswara Rajan and is set against the backdrop of pre-Independence India in 1947.

The story revolves around a determined footballer who takes on the British team, using sports as a form of resistance. Featuring Prakash Raj, Kay Kay Menon and Santhosh Pratap, Champion combines patriotism, sport and emotional storytelling.

New Tamil OTT Releases on JioHotstar

Sarvam Maya (Tamil Version)

Release Date: January 30, 2026

Genre: Supernatural Comedy

The Malayalam hit Sarvam Maya makes its Tamil OTT debut on JioHotstar. Written and directed by Akhil Sathyan, the film stars Nivin Pauly as an agnostic musician whose life takes a bizarre turn after encountering a ghost.

Blending humour with philosophical undertones, the film also features Aju Varghese, Janardhanan, Riya Shibu and Preity Mukhundhan. Its light-hearted supernatural premise makes it a refreshing weekend watch.

New Tamil Movies Releasing in Theatres

Gandhi Talks

Release Date: January 30, 2026

Genre: Experimental / Silent Drama

Directed by Kishore Belekar, Gandhi Talks stands out as a silent film, a rare format in modern Indian cinema. The film features an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Jadhav, with music composed by AR Rahman.

Relying entirely on visuals and background score, the film offers a unique cinematic experience and is one of the most experimental Tamil theatrical releases of the year.

Lockdown

Release Date: January 30, 2026

Genre: Psychological Drama

Lockdown stars Anupama Parameswaran in a performance-driven role as a woman trapped during the Covid-19 lockdown. Directed by AR Jeeva, the film explores emotional isolation, fear and psychological stress during the pandemic.

The ensemble cast includes Charlie, Livingston, Nirosha, Ravathi and Abhirami, adding depth to the narrative as it reflects on a period that deeply impacted everyday lives.

Editor’s Picks: Best Tamil Releases to Watch This Week

Vaa Vaathiyaar (Prime Video): Karthi’s energetic performance in a genre-bending entertainer

Champion (Netflix): A stirring sports drama with a historical backdrop

Sarvam Maya (JioHotstar): A feel-good supernatural comedy with strong performances

Gandhi Talks (Theatres): A bold, dialogue-free cinematic experiment

The week of January 26 to February 1, 2026, delivers a diverse lineup of Tamil OTT and theatre releases, catering to fans of commercial cinema, experimental storytelling and meaningful drama. As streaming platforms and theatres close out January with strong offerings, audiences can look forward to an engaging mix of entertainment heading into February.

