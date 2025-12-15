Premante OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Priyadarshi and Anandhi’s Romantic Comedy Online

Telugu romantic comedy Premante, starring Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Anandhi in the lead roles, is all set to make its digital debut shortly after its theatrical run. Despite failing to impress audiences at the box office, the film has secured a strong OTT deal, offering it a second chance to reach viewers online.
Premante OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform
Premante will start streaming on Netflix from December 19, 2025. The film’s arrival on OTT comes within a month of its theatrical release, making it a quick transition to digital platforms.
Netflix has officially confirmed the acquisition and release date through its social media handles, positioning the film for a wider audience across multiple regions.
Languages Available on OTT
The romantic drama will be accessible in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, allowing the film to reach viewers beyond its core Telugu-speaking audience.
Premante Box Office Performance and OTT Deal
Produced on a limited budget, Premante struggled during its theatrical run and was declared a box office failure. According to trade estimates, the film earned approximately ₹1.55 crore in India and around ₹2 crore worldwide.
However, the makers managed to offset the losses thanks to a lucrative digital deal with Netflix, which has placed the project in a financially safer position despite its underwhelming theatrical performance.
Cast and Crew of Premante
Premante features Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Anandhi, Suma Kanakala, and Vennela Kishore in prominent roles. The film is written and directed by Navaneeth Sriram, marking his debut as a filmmaker.
Music for the film has been composed by Leon James, adding a light-hearted tone that complements the film’s comedic and romantic elements.
Premante Plot: A Quirky Take on Marriage and Redemption
The story revolves around an unconventional married couple whose relationship faces turmoil after the wife uncovers her husband’s hidden past. As tensions rise due to both personal conflicts and external pressures—including interference from a police officer—the marriage is pushed to its limits.
Despite the chaos, the wife decides to give her husband one final chance to redeem himself. The narrative follows his attempts to mend his mistakes and restore trust, blending over-the-top comedy with emotional conflict.
Impact on the Lead Actors
Premante marked a disappointing outing for Priyadarshi, becoming his second consecutive box office failure in 2025 after Mithra Mandali. With back-to-back setbacks, the actor faces mounting pressure to make stronger script choices in his upcoming projects.
For Anandhi, who has been part of the industry for over fifteen years, the film was expected to be a comeback of sorts. Unfortunately, Premante did not deliver the success she had hoped for.
While Premante did not resonate strongly with theatre audiences, it may appeal to viewers who enjoy quirky, exaggerated romantic comedies centred around flawed relationships. Those planning to watch the film are advised to manage expectations.
Premante begins streaming on Netflix from December 19, 2025, offering audiences the chance to revisit—or discover—the film from the comfort of their homes.
