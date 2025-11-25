Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders OTT Release Date, Cast, Plot and Festival Premiere Details

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders is gearing up for its grand arrival on Netflix, marking the highly anticipated return of Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Inspector Jatil Yadav. Serving as a follow-up to the acclaimed 2020 crime thriller Raat Akeli Hai, the upcoming film continues the gritty investigative world that made the original a standout in the genre. With its global premiere set and an impressive ensemble cast on board, the sequel promises another intense, in-depth exploration of murder, secrets, and emotional complexities.
OTT Release Date and Where to Watch
The streaming rights for Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders have been secured by Netflix.
OTT Release Date: December 19, 2025
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Before its global digital release, the film will premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 27, 2025. Netflix’s decision to debut the film at an international festival underscores its strong confidence in the film’s storytelling and cinematic appeal.
Returning Creative Team Behind the Sequel
Director and Writers
The film marks the return of:
Honey Trehan (Director)
Smita Singh (Writer)
Both played key roles in crafting the atmospheric tension and grounded realism of the 2020 original. Their return reinforces expectations of a gripping narrative rooted in layered characters and tightly woven mysteries.
Star-Studded Cast of Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders
The sequel features an extensive ensemble cast led by:
Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Inspector Jatil Yadav
Chitrangada Singh
Radhika Apte
Rajat Kapoor
Deepti Naval
Ila Arun
Revathy
Akhilendra Mishra
Priyanka Setia
Sanjay Kapoor
Nawazuddin Siddiqui described Jatil Yadav as one of his most beloved characters—intense, emotionally complex and morally driven. He revealed that the sequel places the character in a new conflict where every clue hides a deeper truth, pushing him to confront unfinished business from his past.
Plot Overview: A Dark Investigation Continues
Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders picks up several years after the events of the original film.
The story revolves around a cold-blooded murder within a powerful and influential family, prompting Inspector Jatil Yadav to lead a high-stakes investigation. As he digs deeper, long-buried secrets begin to resurface, forcing him to navigate the blurred lines between truth and deception.
The case is described as more complex and emotionally taxing than anything Jatil has encountered before, challenging his moral compass while revealing the hidden fractures inside the family at the centre of the crime.
Festival Launch and Industry Reception
The film’s world premiere at IFFI sets the tone for a strong awards-season presence. Netflix’s official statement suggests a high level of confidence, noting that the sequel aims to uphold and elevate the legacy of the franchise.
Early buzz highlights:
Atmospheric tension
Compelling character arcs
Strong performances
Signature neo-noir visual style
Although reviews and ratings will follow its release, anticipation is strong given the critical success of the original film.
Production Details
Production Houses: RSVP Films, MacGuffin Pictures
Producers: Ronnie Screwvala, Honey Trehan, Abhishek Chaubey
Writer: Smita Singh
The collaboration of these production teams signals a film crafted with strong cinematic intent and narrative depth.
Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders is shaping up to be one of Netflix India’s biggest crime-thriller events of the year. With Nawazuddin Siddiqui returning in a role that has become iconic, a gripping plot centred on a mysterious murder and a festival-backed global debut, the sequel promises to deliver a powerful blend of suspense, emotion and intense drama.
Mark your calendars for December 19, 2025, when the film officially streams on Netflix worldwide.
